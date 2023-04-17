Samsung Launches Galaxy M14 5G in India: Price, Specifications and Features

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M14 5G in India, the latest 5G phone from the tech giant in the budget range. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon starting from April 21. The Galaxy M14 is a successor to the Galaxy M13, with relatively similar features. The phone has already been launched in the European market and has now made its debut on Indian shores.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with a starting price of Rs 13,490 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,490. The price details are inclusive of bank offers, though the company hasn’t revealed the name of the bank card.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M14 features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. The screen refresh rate is 90Hz. The device is powered by Exynos 1330 coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, with the option to extend the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card. It runs on Android 13 out of the box.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy M14 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. It is paired with two 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots. The front camera is a 13MP sensor, which can record videos up to 1080p resolution.

The phone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology, which is an improvement over the 15W tech offered with Samsung’s budget smartphones. However, the brand does not bundle a charger in the retail box, which could be a big disappointment for many, considering this is a budget Samsung phone. The device is being sold in Silver, Blue, and Dark Blue colour options.