Airtel vs Vi Rs 299 Prepaid Plan, Benefits and Other Details

The recent tariff hikes by the telcos in the country have changed the complete price list of the prepaid plans offered by them. All the private telcos in India raised the prices of their prepaid plans by around 20% and users need some time in knowing and adjusting to this. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer prepaid plans at quite identical tariffs, however, the offers provided by them are unique. Although they provide a lot of plans with different benefits, one of the most commonly used plans is the 1.5GB daily data plan which is usually quite enough for the users. Mentioned below are the Rs 299 plan offered by both these telcos with their detailed benefits and other plans you can choose from.

Vodafone Idea – Rs 299 Plan

Vodafone Idea or Vi under its unlimited prepaid plans list offers a Rs 299 plan that comes with the benefit of 1.5GB of data each day. The validity period of the plan is 28 days and offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Moreover, additional benefits of this plan include the “Binge All Night” feature which allows users to use unlimited internet from 12 midnight to 6 am. Users can also take over their unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday which is called the “Weekend Roll Over” benefit. In addition to this, users also get 2GB of data backup every month at no extra cost.

Bharti Airtel – Rs 299 Plan

Bharti Airtel offers a similar plan as well. At the cost of Rs 299, users can get 1.5GB of internet data every day for a validity period of 28 days. Beyond the set limit of data, users can enjoy unlimited internet with 64 Kbps of speed. The pack also offers truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Added Benefits of the plan include access to the free trial of the mobile edition of the Amazon Prime Video, free Wynk music and a few other offers including access to Shaw Academy and Apollo Circle.

More Offers Below Rs 299

Both the telcos offer some more unlimited offers below Rs 299 few of which are mentioned here. Vi offers 1GB of data a day with an unlimited voice calling plan for Rs 199. Users also get 100 SMS a day and the validity period is for 18 days. Users can get the same benefits for a validity period of 21 days for Rs 219 as well. Last on the list is the Rs 249 unlimited voice calling pack that offers 1.5GB of data per day and 100 SMS each day for a validity period of 21 days.

Airtel, on the other hand, offers a plan that costs Rs 155 and offers 1GB of data for a validity period of 24 days. Users get unlimited voice calls and a total of 300 SMS as well. For Rs 179 users can get the same benefits but with 2GB of total data for a validity period of 28 days. Lastly, users can get 1GB of data each day for a period of 24 days at Rs 239. Users also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day. All the mentioned plans also come with access to the mobile edition of the Amazon Prime Video free trial.