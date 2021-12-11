Jio Makes a Big Statement Related to 5G

Reliance Jio, India’s number of telecom operators in terms of subscriber market share, has made a big statement related to 5G. The telco has said that before the 5G networks are even rolled out in the country, there will be at least 100 million to 150 million 5G smartphone users already in the market.

Sunil Dutt, President Devices Mobility and Mobility, Jio, said India would have between 100 million to 150 million 5G smartphones by the time the 5G networks kick-off.

First Time India Will be Ready With Ecosystem Before a Network is Launched

Earlier, whenever a new network technology came, people started buying mobiles and other devices related to that network technology after it launched. But for the first time, with 5G, even before the networks are launched, India will be ready with an ecosystem of devices and multiple use-cases to implement it fast and boost the progress of the economy.

There are already millions of users purchasing new 5G smartphones in the country every day. Almost every user looking to purchase a new smartphone is going for a 5G one to be future-ready. Even the smartphone makers are launching new 5G devices in India every month.

While it is still quite sometime before 5G will arrive for everyone in India, the 5G smartphones are selling at a rapid pace. 5G spectrum auctions are expected to take place in the quarter ending June 2022.

More and more affordable 5G smartphones are coming into the market. But to make 5G for everyone, there need to be multiple smartphones on offer under Rs 10,000, which come with 5G connectivity support. Further, one of the biggest issues with 5G smartphones today is that all of them are overpriced because of the high chip cost. Thus the smartphone makers are cutting out features from the 5G devices to compensate for the high chip cost and offer them in the market for an affordable rate.