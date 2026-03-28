You Broadband 30 Mbps Plans Listed and Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

You Broadband’s 30 Mbps plan is available in multiple options - 30 days, 90 days, 180 days, and 360 days. These plans come with a high-data limit. The FUP (fair usage policy) data limit with all these plans is 3.5TB per month. Post the FUP data limit, the speed drops to 2 Mbps.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) runs a fiber broadband business in India.
  • There are many broadband plans users can choose from.
  • The company has several plans on offer, and speeds range from 30 Mbps to 200 Mbps in most circles.

Follow Us

you broadband 30 mbps plans listed explained

Vodafone Idea (Vi) runs a fiber broadband business in India. There are many broadband plans users can choose from. The company has several plans on offer, and speeds range from 30 Mbps to 200 Mbps in most circles. Today, we are looking at the 30 Mbps plan from the company in the Mumbai circle. Let’s take a look at all the options of this plan available here.




Read More - Wi-Fi at Your Home Can Improve Using Mesh Routers

You Broadband 30 Mbps Plan Listed and Explained for Mumbai

You Broadband’s 30 Mbps plan is available in multiple options - 30 days, 90 days, 180 days, and 360 days. These plans come with a high-data limit. The FUP (fair usage policy) data limit with all these plans is 3.5TB per month. Post the FUP data limit, the speed drops to 2 Mbps.

Let’s take a look at the prices of all these plans. For 30 days, this plan will cost Rs 522 per month, and for 90 days, it will cost Rs 1,566. If you want the plan for 90 days or 360 days, you will need to pay Rs 3,132 or Rs 5,315.

Read More - Airtel Rs 999 Broadband Plan Bundles OTT + Unlimited Data

You Broadband is not present everywhere, and the company’s marketing efforts are not good enough at the moment to ensure that it can compete heavily with Jio and Airtel in their wired broadband space.

Vodafone Idea’s wired broadband business is growing marginally, and doesn’t really create a huge impact in the overall business. But there’s definitely opportunity for the company to grow faster here but with the limited resources it has, the priority has to be the mobile networks. It will be interesting to see if You Broadband will expand to smaller and newer towns and fill the connectivity gaps that exist in the country. You Broadband’s prices are competitive and there are also plans that come with OTT benefits for the consumers. The company also offers a free router to the consumers with this plan.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

WIN :

Bsnl was successfull in south India compared to north. You can check their performance and revenues by state from 2007…

Government Has No Plan to Privatise BSNL, Says Scindia

TheAndroidFreak :

You need 3-5L sites with 700Mhz. Without that, you won't get coverage on highways and towns.

BSNL to Add 60,000 More Sites: Telecom Minister

TheAndroidFreak :

I have all the rights to direct Govt on how my money be used. You said this, that's why I…

Government Has No Plan to Privatise BSNL, Says Scindia

Archi :

Those granaries and grains (agar rakhne ka chance mile toh) will be stolen

Bihar Identifies 36 PACS Under World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan

Priyansh Singh :

That's the Absolute Reality.+100000 for it.

Telecom Department to Review BSNL Performance, Including Re 1 SIM…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments