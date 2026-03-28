You Broadband 30 Mbps Plans Listed and Explained

Vodafone Idea (Vi) runs a fiber broadband business in India. There are many broadband plans users can choose from. The company has several plans on offer, and speeds range from 30 Mbps to 200 Mbps in most circles. Today, we are looking at the 30 Mbps plan from the company in the Mumbai circle. Let’s take a look at all the options of this plan available here.









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You Broadband 30 Mbps Plan Listed and Explained for Mumbai

You Broadband’s 30 Mbps plan is available in multiple options - 30 days, 90 days, 180 days, and 360 days. These plans come with a high-data limit. The FUP (fair usage policy) data limit with all these plans is 3.5TB per month. Post the FUP data limit, the speed drops to 2 Mbps.

Let’s take a look at the prices of all these plans. For 30 days, this plan will cost Rs 522 per month, and for 90 days, it will cost Rs 1,566. If you want the plan for 90 days or 360 days, you will need to pay Rs 3,132 or Rs 5,315.

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You Broadband is not present everywhere, and the company’s marketing efforts are not good enough at the moment to ensure that it can compete heavily with Jio and Airtel in their wired broadband space.

Vodafone Idea’s wired broadband business is growing marginally, and doesn’t really create a huge impact in the overall business. But there’s definitely opportunity for the company to grow faster here but with the limited resources it has, the priority has to be the mobile networks. It will be interesting to see if You Broadband will expand to smaller and newer towns and fill the connectivity gaps that exist in the country. You Broadband’s prices are competitive and there are also plans that come with OTT benefits for the consumers. The company also offers a free router to the consumers with this plan.