OnePlus 15T 5G has Launched, and its Cool

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 15T 5G in China. The phone is going to make it to the global market named OnePlus 15s. It will be the successor to OnePlus 13s. The phone has launched and thus we know the specifications of the device now. The specifications of the OnePlus 15T 5G is expected to be the same for India as well, but the pricing is likely going to be different.









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OnePlus 15T 5G Specifications

OnePlus 15T 5G has the following list of specifications:

6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 165Hz refresh rate and 1800nits of peak brightness.

7500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging support.

IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K.

It has a dual-camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP 3.5x telephoto sensor and a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra Pro RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

It will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

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