Airtel Rs 399 Plan Reintroduced in Some Circles

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has reintroduced the Rs 399 prepaid plan in select circles. This plan now comes with different benefits in different circles. So in some of the circles, this plan was introduced last month with unlimited data. This is unlimited 4G and 5G we are talking about. Now, in circles such as Delhi, and select more, the Rs 399 plan has been reintroduced. This time, there's an OTT (over-the-top) benefit bundled with it. The OTT benefit is right in line with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 which started on March 28, 2026 with RCB taking on SRH in the opening match of the season.









Let's take a look at the updated benefits for the Rs 399 prepaid plan from Airtel.

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Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Plan Updated Benefits

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity. The plan costs Rs 14.25 per day. It gives users 2.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day. There's also unlimited 5G data bundled with the plan. The OTT benefit that users will get with it is JioHotstar Mobile, and this will also come for 28 days.

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Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan is available for every customer in all the circles. But again, the benefits may differ for users across circles. In some circles, as mentioned above, users will get unlimited data, and in some circles, it will be available with the benefits mentioned above.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan offers unlimited 5G, but that data limit is capped at a usage of 300GB every 30 days. You can look at the updated benefits for your circles in the Airtel Thanks app or through the website of the telco. This plan is now available for the users now across circles.