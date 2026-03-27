India’s Farm Output Rises Despite Shrinking Landholdings; Govt Pushes Diversification and FPOs



India’s agricultural productivity has recorded a steady rise despite a decline in average landholding size, according to data presented by the government. As per the Agriculture Census 2015–16 conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the average size of operational holdings fell to 1.08 hectares from 1.15 hectares in 2010–11.

Rising Output Despite Shrinking Landholdings

However, total food grain production at the all-India level increased significantly from 265.0 million tonnes in 2013–14 to 357.7 million tonnes in 2024–25. Similarly, horticulture production rose from 277.4 million tonnes to 369.1 million tonnes during the same period, as per the third advance estimates, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare dated March 27, 2026.









Government Push for Diversification and Income Growth

To ensure optimal use of land and improve farm incomes, the government said the the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has rolled out several initiatives focused on crop diversification, increased cropping intensity and enhance farmer's income.

Under schemes such as the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and the Crop Diversification Programme, states are being supported to adopt region-specific high-value crops, pulses, oilseeds, and horticultural crops. Other key programmes include Soil Health & Fertility (SH&F), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Mission on Edible Oils (NMEO)-Oil Palm and Oilseeds, Mission for Atmanirbharta in Pulses, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) for organic and sustainable farming, and Rainfed Area Development (RAD), which encourages farmers to adopt climate-resilient and diversified cropping systems.

ICAR’s Role in Technology and Climate Resilience

Further, the Ministry said the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) conducts research programme to develop location specific varieties for enhancing the production, productivity of farmholdings and initiated several technological measures to increase the area under cultivation. These include location-specific solutions such as bio-engineering to check soil erosion due to run-off of rainwater, sand dune stabilisation, shelter belt technology to check wind erosion, and reclamation techniques for problematic soils in the country.

ICAR has also developed the gypsum-based technology package, which includes land levelling, bunding, flushing, removal of excess water, use of quality irrigation water, application of amendments, crop selection, and efficient nutrient management. Additionally, to address climate change impacts, ICAR released 2,900 crop varieties between 2014 and 2024, of which 2,661 are tolerant to one or more biotic and/or abiotic stresses.

FPO Scheme Strengthens Small Farmers

In a bid to strengthen small and marginal farmers, the Centre has been implementing a Central Sector Scheme since 2020 for the formation and promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). The initiative aims to aggregate farmers into collectives, enhancing their bargaining power, leverage economies of scale, reduce cost of production and enhance farmers’ incomes through aggregation of their agricultural produce.

Under the scheme, each FPO is eligible for financial assistance of up to Rs 18 lakh over three years. Additionally, matching equity grants of up to Rs 2,000 per farmer member (capped at Rs 15 lakh per FPO) and a credit guarantee facility of up to Rs 2 crore are provided to improve access to institutional finance. Cluster-Based Business Organisations (CBBOs) are also supported with Rs 25 lakh per FPO for handholding over five years.

"Presently 10,000 FPOs have been registered under the said scheme. These initiatives have empowered millions of small and marginal farmers to overcome the limitations of shrinking landholdings by enabling collective farming, input procurement, value addition and better market access," the Ministry said.

The information was provided by Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ramnath Thakur, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.