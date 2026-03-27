Indian Government Asks Telcos to Analyse Risks of Subsea Cable Cuts due to War

The Indian government has directed the telecom operators to draw up a risk analysis of India’s exposure to the damage that could be caused to the subsea cables due to the ongoing war in West Asia. The telecom department met with the industry executives and has told them to have contingency plans ready. Iran has already threatened to cut the subsea cables and that could affect the global internet connectivity.









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There are alternate network cables for supplying the data to India, but that won’t be enough to carry the entire load. This could potentially affect millions of Indians working from their homes, and in a situation like this, Indians would be wishing for Starlink to launch early.

What’s more is that the cost for the alternate routes and networks will be higher. Companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) have been scaling up global capacity, said an ET report.

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The global internet supply depends heavily on the subsea cables that connect different continents. Any disruption or cable cuts could majorly degrade the quality of services (QoS) that Indian consumers get from the telcos today. The Indian government has asked the telcos to prepare for such a situation by analysing the risk and then also coming up with the solutions in likely scenarios.