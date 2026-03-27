Indian Government Asks Telcos to Analyse Risks of Subsea Cable Cuts due to War

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The global internet supply depends heavily on the subsea cables that connect different continents. Any disruption or cable cuts could majorly degrade the quality of services (QoS) that Indian consumers get from the telcos today.

Highlights

  • The Indian government has directed the telecom operators to draw up a risk analysis of India’s exposure to the damage that could be caused to the subsea cables.
  • The telecom department met with the industry executives and has told them to have contingency plans ready.
  • told them to have contingency plans ready. Iran

Follow Us

indian government asks telcos to analyse risks

The Indian government has directed the telecom operators to draw up a risk analysis of India’s exposure to the damage that could be caused to the subsea cables due to the ongoing war in West Asia. The telecom department met with the industry executives and has told them to have contingency plans ready. Iran has already threatened to cut the subsea cables and that could affect the global internet connectivity.




Read More - BSNL to Add 60,000 More Sites: Telecom Minister

There are alternate network cables for supplying the data to India, but that won’t be enough to carry the entire load. This could potentially affect millions of Indians working from their homes, and in a situation like this, Indians would be wishing for Starlink to launch early.

What’s more is that the cost for the alternate routes and networks will be higher. Companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) have been scaling up global capacity, said an ET report.

Read More - Adani Looking to Boost Data Center Business with Google, Meta

The global internet supply depends heavily on the subsea cables that connect different continents. Any disruption or cable cuts could majorly degrade the quality of services (QoS) that Indian consumers get from the telcos today. The Indian government has asked the telcos to prepare for such a situation by analysing the risk and then also coming up with the solutions in likely scenarios.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Archi :

Those granaries and grains (agar rakhne ka chance mile toh) will be stolen

Bihar Identifies 36 PACS Under World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan

Sujata :

This relief package is 10x bigger scam, than 2G one.

Government Has No Plan to Privatise BSNL, Says Scindia

Pratul :

Please add the Rupee symbol. Rupee symbol gets displayed as ?

BSNL to Add 60,000 More Sites: Telecom Minister

Kunal :

Bsnl has become very handy in last one year or so with these new only 4g towers . In rajasthan…

BSNL to Add 60,000 More Sites: Telecom Minister

JioLover :

When did they care. BSNL birth was for curruption only. While many serious players like Tata couldn't flourished, this shit…

Government Has No Plan to Privatise BSNL, Says Scindia

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments