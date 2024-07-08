Vodafone Idea Hikes Price of REDX Postpaid Plan, Adds Netflix

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has announced a new REDX postpaid plan for users. Actually, it is the old REDX plan only, but with the added benefit of Netflix. This has elevated the price of this plan. The REDX plan earlier used to cost Rs 1101 and now it will cost Rs 1201, so a hike of Rs 100 per month. The plan is now available on the website of Vi, meaning users can purchase it and get all the benefits it comes with. Apart from this change, Vi has also removed the MakeMyTrip benefit and replaced it with EaseMyTrip benefits. Let's take a look at the plan and everything you get with it.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Announces Tariff Hike, Get all Details here

Vodafone Idea REDX Postpaid Plan - Rs 1201

Note that with the REDX plan, customers have a lock-in period of 180 days. So if you decide to leave the REDX service before 180 days from the day of activation of this particular plan, you will be charged Rs 3000 as a one-time fee. This fee won't be applicable after 180 days or six months.

The benefits of this plan are - unlimited calling, unlimited data, and 3000 SMS/month. The additional benefits are - Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar Super for one year, SonyLIV Premium for one year, Vi Games, SunNXT for one year, 7 days of international roaming pack worth Rs 2999 once a year, Rs 750 off every month on flight booking from EaseMyTrip, 4 airport lounge access in a year, including one international airport lounge access, 1 year access to two quarterly coupons of Swiggy One, 1 year of Norton 360 Mobile security, and Vi Priority service.

Read More - Jio, Airtel, Vi Minimum Recharge to Keep Validity after Tariff Hikes

Vodafone Idea has also hiked the tariffs of its postpaid plans. So if you are not aware, kindly check them out through the link above.