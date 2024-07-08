MEO Signs Multi-Year Contract to Modernise RAN and Enhance 5G Capabilities

Modernising Infrastructure for Advanced Connectivity Solutions.

Highlights

  • MEO and Nokia sign multi-year contract to modernise Portugal's telecom infrastructure.
  • Nokia's 5G AirScale portfolio to enhance MEO's network with Massive MIMO and advanced technologies.
  • Partnership includes network optimization and support services from Nokia's global and local centers.

MEO Signs Multi-Year Contract to Modernise RAN and Enhance 5G Capabilities
Telecommunications operator in Portugal, MEO, announced the signing of a multi-year contract with Nokia to modernise its existing radio access network (RAN) infrastructure and enhance its 5G capabilities. According to the official statement released on Monday, the partnership includes network modernisation across MEO's infrastructure, involving the replacement of existing 2G, 4G, and 5G systems to enable the development of advanced 5G solutions for both consumer and enterprise customers.

Also Read: Meo Launches 10 Gbps Fiber Broadband Service in Portugal




Partnership Details

Under the terms of the contract, Nokia will supply equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

This includes Massive MIMO, baseband, and remote radio head solutions designed for indoor and outdoor scenarios. MEO will also implement Nokia's MantaRay SON (Self-Organizing Networks) solution for network optimisation and assurance.

In a statement regarding the partnership, MEO commented, "This modernisation will enable us to introduce exciting possibilities and generate new value for both individuals and businesses."

Also Read: BT Group Tests 5G Standalone 5CC Carrier Aggregation

Strategic Benefits

Additionally, MEO will utilise Nokia's Global Delivery Center in Portugal for comprehensive project delivery and support services. The joint statement also highlighted MEO's access to Nokia's 5G research and development center in Portugal, aimed at fostering innovation for 5G and future technologies.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

