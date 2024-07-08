U Mobile, Edotco Partner to Accelerate Second 5G Network Rollout in Malaysia

Reported by Srikapardhi

Strategic Collaboration Aims to Expedite Malaysia's Dual 5G Network Deployment.

Highlights

  • EDOTCO to provide U Mobile with access to tower infrastructure.
  • AI and data-driven analytics to streamline site acquisition.
  • Collaboration focuses on cost-efficient and timely 5G rollout.

Malaysian telco U Mobile and Axiata-owned telecommunications infrastructure company Edotco have formed a partnership to accelerate the rollout of a 5G network under the government's planned dual network model. As part of the MoU signed last Thursday and announced on Friday (July 5), Edotco will provide U Mobile with information and access to its tower infrastructure, resources, and expedited site delivery to facilitate the telco's 5G network rollout.

Also Read: CelcomDigi and U Mobile to Share 100 MOCN Sites Across Malaysia for Enhanced Connectivity




MoU to Facilitate 5G Network Rollout

U Mobile and Edotco will also jointly develop a streamlined process to drive efficiency in identifying the right tower locations and structures based on AI and data-driven analytics. The companies aim to achieve faster and more efficient site acquisition and permissions by working with various state agencies. This will enable quicker on-air time for new 5G sites and expedite coverage expansion, the companies said in a joint statement.

Also Read: Malaysia to Allow Second 5G Network Deployment, Telcos Respond

Commercial Arrangements and Infrastructure Plans

Additionally, the two companies will discuss commercial arrangements for various infrastructure requirements, including built-to-suit sites, co-locations, site upgrades, and indoor coverage, with the goal of establishing a cost-efficient and competitive offering to enable timely rollout.

U Mobile highlighted the significance of the collaboration: "In line with the Malaysian government's mandate for dual 5G networks to establish healthy competition in the telecommunications sector, U Mobile is delighted to be able to leverage Edotco's tower infrastructure footprint to accelerate rollout, further strengthening our position to deploy the second 5G network."

Also Read: CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, YTL Complete SSA With MoF Inc and DNB

Partnership Strengthened

This expands the long-standing partnership between U Mobile and Edotco that spans over a decade, with U Mobile being Edotco's first non-Axiata commercial customer since its formation in 2012.

U Mobile, which recently renewed its lease contract with Edotco for another term, said it is also working on a site consolidation plan, aiming to enhance aesthetics as well as lower network operations costs. This will further advance the deployment of 5G on readily available infrastructure, U Mobile added.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

