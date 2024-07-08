U Mobile, Edotco Partner to Accelerate Second 5G Network Rollout in Malaysia



Malaysian telco U Mobile and Axiata-owned telecommunications infrastructure company Edotco have formed a partnership to accelerate the rollout of a 5G network under the government's planned dual network model. As part of the MoU signed last Thursday and announced on Friday (July 5), Edotco will provide U Mobile with information and access to its tower infrastructure, resources, and expedited site delivery to facilitate the telco's 5G network rollout.

MoU to Facilitate 5G Network Rollout

U Mobile and Edotco will also jointly develop a streamlined process to drive efficiency in identifying the right tower locations and structures based on AI and data-driven analytics. The companies aim to achieve faster and more efficient site acquisition and permissions by working with various state agencies. This will enable quicker on-air time for new 5G sites and expedite coverage expansion, the companies said in a joint statement.

Commercial Arrangements and Infrastructure Plans

Additionally, the two companies will discuss commercial arrangements for various infrastructure requirements, including built-to-suit sites, co-locations, site upgrades, and indoor coverage, with the goal of establishing a cost-efficient and competitive offering to enable timely rollout.

U Mobile highlighted the significance of the collaboration: "In line with the Malaysian government's mandate for dual 5G networks to establish healthy competition in the telecommunications sector, U Mobile is delighted to be able to leverage Edotco's tower infrastructure footprint to accelerate rollout, further strengthening our position to deploy the second 5G network."

Partnership Strengthened

This expands the long-standing partnership between U Mobile and Edotco that spans over a decade, with U Mobile being Edotco's first non-Axiata commercial customer since its formation in 2012.

U Mobile, which recently renewed its lease contract with Edotco for another term, said it is also working on a site consolidation plan, aiming to enhance aesthetics as well as lower network operations costs. This will further advance the deployment of 5G on readily available infrastructure, U Mobile added.