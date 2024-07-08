Apple Orders Periscope Lenses for iPhone 16 Pro Models, Here’s what it Means

Apple, a Cupertino tech giant, has ordered periscope lenses for iPhones 16 series in larger quantities and this ensured key suppliers to get more orders. Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO), Taiwanese lens module manufacturers, are going to be the key suppliers for Apple here. Apple also used the periscope lens with 5x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusively. This time around, according to a report from DigitTimes, Apple is planning to include the 5x optical zoom sensor on both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will offer the device capability of 25x digital zoom.









Read More - OnePlus Announces July 16 Event Products List: Everything that’s Launching

iPhone 16 Pro Devices to Get Advanced Tetra Prism 5x Lens

According to the report, Apple has planned to include the advanced tetra prism 5x zoom lens for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Last year, the Tetraprism 5x zoom lens was only packed with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apart from this, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to include a 48MP primary camera, and ultra-wide angle cameras.

Read More - Moto Razr 50 Ultra Launched in India, is it Worth it

We could see a new advanced 48MP Sony IMX903 main camera sensor on the iPhone 16 Pro Max while on the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple is expected to use the Sony IMX803 sensor. This sensor is already present on the iPhone 15 Pro models. For the iPhone 16 series, Apple is likely going to use the A18 chip for all the devices, unlike what it has done with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series.

This time, GSEO is going to join as a new supplier. For the iPhone 15 Pro models, the periscope lens was primarily provided by Largan. Apple's iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September this year, which is only two months away.