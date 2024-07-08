E& UAE Deploys 50G PON Technology in Live Network

Reported by Srikapardhi

Transforming Network Infrastructure for Hyper-Connectivity and Digital Transformation.

Highlights

  • Advancement from GPON and XGS-PON technologies for faster downloads, uploads, and seamless streaming.
  • Supports a wide range of smart devices and ensures uninterrupted connectivity.
  • Benefits include enhanced consumer experiences and robust support for business operations like video conferencing and data backups.

E& UAE Deploys 50G PON Technology in Live Network
E& UAE announced that it has deployed 50G PON (50-Gigabit-capable passive optical networks) technology in its live network, advancing from previous GPON and XGS-PON technologies. This advancement aims to increase internet speeds up to 50 Gigabits per second (Gbps), enabling faster streaming of high-definition videos, quicker downloads and uploads, and a more responsive online experience. Additionally, it supports the growing number of smart devices in homes, from smart TVs to connected appliances, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted functionality, the company said on Monday.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Completes Testing of 50G PON Equipment Capability




50G PON Technology

E& UAE said, "At e&, we are committed to evolving and meeting the ever-growing demands for faster, more reliable, and widespread connectivity. With the deployment of 50G PON technology, we are leading the charge in transforming our network infrastructure and being future-ready."

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Deploys World-First 50G PON Connectivity

50G PON Deployment

E& UAE mentioned that its deployment of 50G PON is among the first initiatives globally. "While most markets are still in the process of rolling out 10G PON technology or are in the early stages of adopting 50G PON, this live network deployment positions the country with a significant lead," the company said.

"As we transition into an era of hyper-connectivity and digital transformation, 50G PON technology is beyond an upgrade—it's a revolution. It redefines the possibilities of fiber optic communication, paving the way for ultra-high-speed internet access across all sectors and industries," E& UAE added.

Also Read: Du Completes 50G PON Trial for Business Users

Benefits of Technology

The company highlighted that 50G PON technology brings numerous benefits. For consumers, it means seamless streaming of high-resolution content, faster downloads and uploads, and a more responsive online experience.

Businesses will benefit from quicker data transfers, enhanced cloud-based applications, and robust support for bandwidth-intensive operations like video conferencing, remote collaboration, and data backups.

