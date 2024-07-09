Vodafone Idea Amazon Prime Prepaid Packs after Tariff Hike, Details Here

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has hiked prepaid tariffs for customers. The same was done by other private telcos including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Vodafone Idea hiked the tariffs on July 4, 2024, and now, its prepaid plans that came with an Amazon Prime Lite and Prime Video Mobile subscription have become more expensive than before. One of these plans was launched by Vi recently and was reported first by TelecomTalk. Today, we will revisit these plans and their new prices. Note that the benefits have remained unchanged.









These are the Vodafone Idea prepaid plans that are offering Amazon Prime to customers today:

Vodafone Idea Rs 3799 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 3799 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. This plan earlier used to cost 3199, so its price has been increased by Rs 600. The service validity of the plan remains the same - 365 days. This plan bundles Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for customers for the entire 365 days.

There is also the bundling of Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offers. These are called Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 996 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 996 prepaid plan earlier cost Rs 904, and was launched by Vi back in May 2024. TelecomTalk reported about the plan first and now its new price is Rs 996. It carries a service validity of 84 days. The benefits are unchanged - Amazon Prime Lite for 90 days, and Prime Video content in 2 devices in HD, unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day. This plan also comes with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits for users.