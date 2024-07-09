Virgin Media O2 Extends Smart Support to New Broadband Users in Phase Two

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Second Phase of Smart Support Targets New Broadband Customers with Proactive Monitoring and Troubleshooting.

Highlights

  • More than 50,000 existing customers benefited from the initial smart support launch.
  • Proactive monitoring and troubleshooting offered during the first 14 days of service.
  • Seamless broadband experience promised for new customers.

Follow Us

Virgin Media O2 Extends Smart Support to New Broadband Users in Phase Two
British telecommunications company Virgin Media O2 has started the second phase of its rollout of smart support for new broadband customers. This follows the initial launch of smart support for existing customers earlier in 2024, which has benefited more than 50,000 customers to date.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 Rolls Out Smart Support Service to Boost Broadband Reliability




Smart Support Rollout 2nd Phase

The second phase aims to enhance broadband performance for newcomers during their initial weeks (first 14 days) of service through proactive monitoring and troubleshooting, Virgin Media O2 said in a statement on Monday.

Research by Virgin Media reveals that 55 percent of Brits prioritise setting up their WiFi over arranging furniture (23 percent) or unpacking (31 percent) when moving into a new home. With summer being a peak moving season, the expansion of smart support is timely for ensuring smooth connectivity for new homeowners, the company said.

Proactive Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Virgin Media says it is the first major telecoms provider to proactively reach out to customers to improve their broadband experience, which has seen positive results to date.

Virgin Media O2's Director of Connectivity, Gareth Lister, provides some tips to help ensure a stress-free broadband installation:

  • Optimal Placement: Position the WiFi Hub high and in the open.
  • Secure Connections: Ensure all cables are securely connected and untwisted.
  • WiFi Coverage: Use the Connect App to check speeds; request WiFi Pods if speeds are below 30 Mbps in any room, or receive a GBP 100 credit.
  • WiFi Calling: Use WiFi Calling for clear mobile calls when reception is poor.
  • Realistic Speed Expectations: Test WiFi speeds using the Connect App to understand performance.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 Brings Gigabit Broadband to 25,000 More Homes in Lowestoft

Virgin Media's smart support promises a seamless broadband experience for new customers, aligning with the needs of modern homeowners who prioritise connectivity.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Karthik Anand :

904 plan still continuing in Tamil Nadu circle

Vodafone Idea Amazon Prime Prepaid Packs after Tariff Hike, Details…

Bharath Raj S :

Anyone's developer options network speed limit is working? While current 2g keypad calling users plan price is equal to 4g…

BREAKING: Reliance Jio Removes Base Rs 149 and Rs 179…

Faraz :

So BSNL has more BTS sites than Airtel. I think they can gain many customers temporarily from visitors. If BSNL…

BSNL, Airtel, Jio Add Sites to Offer Shri Amarnathji Yatra…

Shivraj Roy :

they dont give network priority on the redx plans??

Vodafone Idea Hikes Price of REDX Postpaid Plan, Adds Netflix

Shivraj Roy :

miss the times when a 10rs voucher was enough to get 7min of talktime

BREAKING: Reliance Jio Removes Base Rs 149 and Rs 179…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments