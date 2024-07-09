Virgin Media O2 Extends Smart Support to New Broadband Users in Phase Two



British telecommunications company Virgin Media O2 has started the second phase of its rollout of smart support for new broadband customers. This follows the initial launch of smart support for existing customers earlier in 2024, which has benefited more than 50,000 customers to date.

Smart Support Rollout 2nd Phase

The second phase aims to enhance broadband performance for newcomers during their initial weeks (first 14 days) of service through proactive monitoring and troubleshooting, Virgin Media O2 said in a statement on Monday.

Research by Virgin Media reveals that 55 percent of Brits prioritise setting up their WiFi over arranging furniture (23 percent) or unpacking (31 percent) when moving into a new home. With summer being a peak moving season, the expansion of smart support is timely for ensuring smooth connectivity for new homeowners, the company said.

Proactive Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Virgin Media says it is the first major telecoms provider to proactively reach out to customers to improve their broadband experience, which has seen positive results to date.

Virgin Media O2's Director of Connectivity, Gareth Lister, provides some tips to help ensure a stress-free broadband installation:

Optimal Placement : Position the WiFi Hub high and in the open.

: Position the WiFi Hub high and in the open. Secure Connections : Ensure all cables are securely connected and untwisted.

: Ensure all cables are securely connected and untwisted. WiFi Coverage : Use the Connect App to check speeds; request WiFi Pods if speeds are below 30 Mbps in any room, or receive a GBP 100 credit.

: Use the Connect App to check speeds; request WiFi Pods if speeds are below 30 Mbps in any room, or receive a GBP 100 credit. WiFi Calling : Use WiFi Calling for clear mobile calls when reception is poor.

: Use WiFi Calling for clear mobile calls when reception is poor. Realistic Speed Expectations: Test WiFi speeds using the Connect App to understand performance.

Virgin Media's smart support promises a seamless broadband experience for new customers, aligning with the needs of modern homeowners who prioritise connectivity.