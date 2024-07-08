Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, in a sudden and silent move has removed the Rs 149 and Rs 179 options for customers. After the tariff hike, Jio continued offering these two plans but had reduced their validity. This made the plans more expensive than before. However, now Jio has completely removed these plans. This means that keeping a Jio SIM active for outgoing has become a lot more expensive than before. One good thing with Jio is that incoming works even if the customer has not recharged the SIM with an active service validity plan. So you can continue to get OTPs (one-time passwords) and calls from others despite not recharging. This isn't the case with the other telecom operators.









But yes, if you now want to make calls, you will have to pay more to Jio.

Jio's New Minimum Validity Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio's new minimum validity recharge plan is now the Rs 189 plan. For context, this is only Rs 10 cheaper than Airtel's Rs 199 plan. With the Rs 189 plan from Jio, customers get 2GB of mobile data, unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and Jio apps subscription.

The service validity provided with this plan is 28 days. For the unaware, this plan earlier used to cost Rs 155. So this is a hike of 22% for the plan. Reliance Jio revised its 5G offer as well for the customers at the time of the tariff hike. Customers can now only get 5G if they are recharging with a 2GB daily data plan or more.

The 1.5GB daily data plan users can recharge with the 5G data booster plans that Jio silently added to the offerings. TelecomTalk reported about the plans a few days ago, and you can check their details in the link below.

