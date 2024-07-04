Reliance Jio Every New Plan Listed, Even the Ones Jio Didn’t Talk About

Reliance Jio has released the new prepaid plans for customers July 3. While some of the plans were already announced by the telecom operator last week, some plans were not talked about. Today, here we will list every plan that Jio is offering right now, and also oversee what you will get with each of them. Firstly, the great news is, you still get the Rs 149 plan. The not-so-great news is that its validity has been reduced. Here, we will mention all the plans. So check them out and make the best decision for yourself.
Also note, the 5G offer from today will only be applicable with plans that are offering 2GB daily data or more. Let's start.
Reliance Jio Prepaid Packs Comparison: Before and After
|Plan Amount
(Old)
|Plan Amount (New)
|Benefits
(Old)
|Benefits
(New)
|5G
|Rs 149
|No Change
|20 days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|14 Days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No
|Rs 179
|No change
|24 days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|18 days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No
|Rs 155
|Rs 189
|28 days, 2GB, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS.
|No change
|No
|Rs 199
|No Change
|23 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.
|18 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and SMS per day.
|No
|Rs 209
|No Change
|28 days, 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.
|22 days, 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.
|No
|Rs 209
|Rs 249
|28 days, 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 239
|No Change
|28 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|22 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No
|Rs 239
|Rs 299
|28 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 319
|Calendar month validity, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day
|No
|Rs 299
|Rs 349
|28 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 296
|Rs 355
|30 days, 25GB lumpsum data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 349
|Rs 399
|28 days, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No change
|Yes
|Rs 399
|Rs 449
|28 days, 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 395
|Rs 479
|84 days, 6GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 479
|Rs 579
|56 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 533
|Rs 629
|56 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 666
|No Change
|84 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|70 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No
|Rs 666
|Rs 799
|84 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 719
|No Change
|84 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|70 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|Yes
|Rs 719
|Rs 859
|84 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 749
|No Change
|90 days, 2GB daily data + 20GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|72 days, 2GB daily data + 20GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|Yes
|Rs 749
|Rs 899
|90 days, 2GB daily data + 20GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 866
|Rs 1028
|84 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
SwiggyOne Lite for 3 months, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 999
|Rs 1199
|84 days, 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 1559
|Rs 1899
|336 days, 24GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 3600 SMS.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 2999
|Rs 3599
|365 days, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 3333
|Rs 3999
|365 days, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
Fancode for 1 year included.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 1099
|Rs 1299
|84 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
Netflix Mobile subscription for 84 days.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 1499
|Rs 1799
|84 days, 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
Netflix Basic subscription for 84 days.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 857
|Rs 1029
|84 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription for 84 days.
|No Change
|Yes
|Rs 739
|Rs 889
|84 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.
JioSaavn Pro subscription for 84 days.
|No Change
|Yes
|Data Packs
|Rs 15
|Rs 19
|1GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 29
|Rs 25
|2GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 49
|No Change
|25GB data, after which speed reduces to 64 Kbps.
1 Day validity only.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 61
|Rs 69
|6GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 121
|Rs 139
|12GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 148
|Rs 175
|10GB data with JioTV Premium subscription for 28 days.
JioTV Premium includes SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, LionsgatePlay, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, EPIC ON, and HoiChoi.
|No Change
|No
|Rs 181
|Rs 219
|30GB for 30 days.
|Rs 241
|Rs 289
|40GB for 30 days.
|Rs 301
|Rs 359
|50GB for 30 days.
These are all the prepaid plans available for Jio customers now. Jio has made more changes in these plans, you can check them out in the link above. What do you think about these plans, let us know in the comments section of this post.