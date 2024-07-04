Reliance Jio Every New Plan Listed, Even the Ones Jio Didn’t Talk About

These are all the prepaid plans available for Jio customers now. Jio has made more changes in its old prepaid portfolio than what it announced. What do you think about these plans, let us know in the comments section of this post.

  • Reliance Jio has released the new prepaid plans for customers on July 3.
  • While some of the plans were already announced by the telecom operator last week, some plans were not talked about.
  • Today, here we will list every plan that Jio is offering right now, and also oversee what you will get with each of them.

Reliance Jio has released the new prepaid plans for customers July 3. While some of the plans were already announced by the telecom operator last week, some plans were not talked about. Today, here we will list every plan that Jio is offering right now, and also oversee what you will get with each of them. Firstly, the great news is, you still get the Rs 149 plan. The not-so-great news is that its validity has been reduced. Here, we will mention all the plans. So check them out and make the best decision for yourself.




Also note, the 5G offer from today will only be applicable with plans that are offering 2GB daily data or more. Let's start.

Read More - Reliance Jio has Removed Several Popular Prepaid Plans Completely

Reliance Jio Prepaid Packs Comparison: Before and After

Plan Amount (New)Benefits

Benefits

Rs 149No Change20 days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 14 Days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No
Rs 179No change 24 days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 18 days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No
Rs 155Rs 18928 days, 2GB, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. No changeNo
Rs 199No Change23 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.18 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and SMS per day.No
Rs 209No Change 28 days, 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.22 days, 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.No
Rs 209Rs 24928 days, 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.No ChangeNo
Rs 239No Change28 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.22 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.No
Rs 239Rs 29928 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.No ChangeNo
Rs 319
Calendar month validity, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/dayNo
Rs 299Rs 34928 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change Yes
Rs 296Rs 35530 days, 25GB lumpsum data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.No ChangeNo
Rs 349Rs 39928 days, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.No changeYes
Rs 399Rs 44928 days, 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change Yes
Rs 395Rs 47984 days, 6GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.No ChangeNo
Rs 479Rs 57956 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.No ChangeNo
Rs 533Rs 62956 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.No Change Yes
Rs 666No Change84 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 70 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No
Rs 666Rs 79984 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change No
Rs  719No Change84 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.70 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.Yes
Rs 719Rs 85984 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.No Change Yes
Rs 749 No Change90 days, 2GB daily data + 20GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.72 days, 2GB daily data + 20GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.Yes
Rs 749Rs 89990 days, 2GB daily data + 20GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.No ChangeYes
Rs 866Rs 102884 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 

SwiggyOne Lite for 3 months, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

No ChangeYes
Rs 999Rs 119984 days, 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No ChangeYes
Rs  1559Rs 1899336 days, 24GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 3600 SMS. No ChangeNo
Rs 2999Rs 3599365 days, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change Yes
Rs 3333Rs 3999365 days, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 

Fancode for 1 year included. 

No ChangeYes
Rs 1099Rs 129984 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 

Netflix Mobile subscription for 84 days.

No ChangeYes
Rs 1499Rs 179984 days, 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

Netflix Basic subscription for 84 days.

No Change Yes
Rs 857Rs 102984 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription for 84 days.

No Change Yes
Rs 739Rs 88984 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 

JioSaavn Pro subscription for 84 days.

No ChangeYes
Rs 15Rs 19 1GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan.No ChangeNo
Rs 29Rs 252GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan.No ChangeNo
Rs 49No Change25GB data, after which speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

1 Day validity only.

No ChangeNo
Rs 61Rs 696GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan.No ChangeNo
Rs 121Rs 13912GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan.No ChangeNo
Rs 148Rs 17510GB data with JioTV Premium subscription for 28 days. 

JioTV Premium includes SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, LionsgatePlay, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, EPIC ON, and HoiChoi. 

No ChangeNo
Rs 181Rs 21930GB for 30 days.
Rs 241Rs 28940GB for 30 days.
Rs 301Rs 35950GB for 30 days.

