Reliance Jio Every New Plan Listed, Even the Ones Jio Didn’t Talk About

Reliance Jio has released the new prepaid plans for customers July 3. While some of the plans were already announced by the telecom operator last week, some plans were not talked about. Today, here we will list every plan that Jio is offering right now, and also oversee what you will get with each of them. Firstly, the great news is, you still get the Rs 149 plan. The not-so-great news is that its validity has been reduced. Here, we will mention all the plans. So check them out and make the best decision for yourself.









Also note, the 5G offer from today will only be applicable with plans that are offering 2GB daily data or more. Let's start.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Packs Comparison: Before and After

Plan Amount (Old) Plan Amount (New) Benefits (Old) Benefits (New) 5G Rs 149 No Change 20 days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 14 Days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Rs 179 No change 24 days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 18 days, 1GB/day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Rs 155 Rs 189 28 days, 2GB, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. No change No Rs 199 No Change 23 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. 18 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and SMS per day. No Rs 209 No Change 28 days, 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. 22 days, 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. No Rs 209 Rs 249 28 days, 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. No Change No Rs 239 No Change 28 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 22 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Rs 239 Rs 299 28 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change No Rs 319 Calendar month validity, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day No Rs 299 Rs 349 28 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change Yes Rs 296 Rs 355 30 days, 25GB lumpsum data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change No Rs 349 Rs 399 28 days, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No change Yes Rs 399 Rs 449 28 days, 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change Yes Rs 395 Rs 479 84 days, 6GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change No Rs 479 Rs 579 56 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change No Rs 533 Rs 629 56 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change Yes Rs 666 No Change 84 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 70 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Rs 666 Rs 799 84 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change No Rs 719 No Change 84 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 70 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Yes Rs 719 Rs 859 84 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change Yes Rs 749 No Change 90 days, 2GB daily data + 20GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 72 days, 2GB daily data + 20GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Yes Rs 749 Rs 899 90 days, 2GB daily data + 20GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change Yes Rs 866 Rs 1028 84 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. SwiggyOne Lite for 3 months, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. No Change Yes Rs 999 Rs 1199 84 days, 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change Yes Rs 1559 Rs 1899 336 days, 24GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 3600 SMS. No Change No Rs 2999 Rs 3599 365 days, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. No Change Yes Rs 3333 Rs 3999 365 days, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Fancode for 1 year included. No Change Yes Rs 1099 Rs 1299 84 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Netflix Mobile subscription for 84 days. No Change Yes Rs 1499 Rs 1799 84 days, 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Netflix Basic subscription for 84 days. No Change Yes Rs 857 Rs 1029 84 days, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription for 84 days. No Change Yes Rs 739 Rs 889 84 days, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. JioSaavn Pro subscription for 84 days. No Change Yes Data Packs Rs 15 Rs 19 1GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan. No Change No Rs 29 Rs 25 2GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan. No Change No Rs 49 No Change 25GB data, after which speed reduces to 64 Kbps. 1 Day validity only. No Change No Rs 61 Rs 69 6GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan. No Change No Rs 121 Rs 139 12GB with existing validity as base prepaid plan. No Change No Rs 148 Rs 175 10GB data with JioTV Premium subscription for 28 days. JioTV Premium includes SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, LionsgatePlay, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, EPIC ON, and HoiChoi. No Change No Rs 181 Rs 219 30GB for 30 days. Rs 241 Rs 289 40GB for 30 days. Rs 301 Rs 359 50GB for 30 days.

These are all the prepaid plans available for Jio customers now. Jio has made more changes in these plans, you can check them out in the link above. What do you think about these plans, let us know in the comments section of this post.