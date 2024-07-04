Reliance Jio hiked the tariffs for its prepaid plans on July 3, 2024. However, not all plans got a hike. Some plans were removed by the telco altogether and customers can't recharge with them anymore. Jio removed many OTT prepaid plans as well as data vouchers. These plans didn’t even get a price hike, they were simply removed with no surety of ever coming back. The plans the company removed are as follows:









Jio Rs 3,662 Plan - 365 Days - 2.5GB Per Day - Sony LIV and ZEE5

Jio Rs 3,226 Plan - 365 Days - 2GB Per Day - Sony LIV

Jio Rs 3,225 Plan - 365 Days - 2GB Per Day - ZEE5

Jio Rs 2,999 Plan - 365 Days - 2.5GB Per Day

Jio Rs 909 Plan - 84 Days - 2GB per Day - Sony LIV and ZEE5

Jio Rs 806 Plan - 84 Days - 2GB Per Day - Sony LIV

Jio Rs 805 Plan - 84 Days - 2GB Per Day - ZEE5

Jio Rs 3178 plan - 365 days, 2GB per day - Disney+ Hotstar

Jio Rs 4498 Plan - 365 days, 2GB per day, 78GB bonus data - JioTV Premium

Jio Rs 3227 Plan - 365 days, 2GB per day - Prime Video

This means there are no more SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 bundled OTT plans available for customers anymore.

Jio Removed 1.5GB Daily Data Annual Plans Along with Other Prepaid Plans

Further, Jio removed the annual packs which offered 1.5GB daily data or 2GB daily data. The popular plans such as Rs 2545 or Rs 2999 before the tariff hikes didn’t see a hike and were removed. The Rs 1559 plan became the Rs 1899 option. Also, this time, there is no unlimited 5G marked data voucher. So the Rs 61 5G data booster plan is now the Rs 69 plan, but without 5G.

In the list of removed plans, Jio removed many options that came with the JioTV Premium subscription. There were four such plans, but now, there is only one, that too is a data voucher. The Rs 398, Rs 4498, and Rs 1198 JioTV Premium plans have been removed by Jio.

Jio also removed the Rs 331 plan that came with 40GB of data with 30 days validity and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Then there are data vouchers that are missing. Like the Rs 555 plan that came with 55 days of validity and offered 55GB data. The Rs 2878 plan that used to offer 2GB daily data and Rs 667 plan which offered 150GB data is also amiss. Lastly, there is the Rs 444 plan which came with 100GB data which is not there anymore.

We are not sure at the moment whether Jio plans to bring these plans back in any capacity in the future, but if the telco brings them back, we are surely going to bring it for you on TelecomTalk.