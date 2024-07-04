Shemaroo Partners With GMetri to Launch AI-Powered Gaming in ShemarooVerse

Transforming Bollywood Entertainment into Immersive AI Gaming Experiences.

Highlights

  • Shemaroo Entertainment and GMetri collaborate to introduce AI-driven gaming in ShemarooVerse.
  • Fans can engage with popular Bollywood films through interactive AI experiences.
  • The partnership aims to revolutionise digital entertainment with gaming.

Shemaroo Entertainment has announced a partnership with GMetri, an AI-powered immersive learning and game development company. Through this collaboration, ShemarooVerse - Shemaroo's metaverse platform - expands into immersive AI gaming, introducing IP-based gaming to the Web3 platform, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

IP-Based Games from Popular Bollywood Films

As part of this initiative, ShemarooVerse will introduce IP-based games leveraging Artificial Intelligence, allowing fans to engage in interactive experiences based on popular Bollywood films owned by Shemaroo Entertainment, such as Jab We Met, Golmaal, Disco Dancer, Amar Akbar Anthony, and more. This move aims to redefine audience interaction with beloved movies through innovative gaming experiences, the company explained.




Digital Entertainment

Shemaroo Entertainment emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, "By incorporating AI-based gaming, we aim to deliver an even more captivating experience for our consumers. Our partnership with GMetri marks a pivotal advancement in transforming audience interaction with our popular movies, and we are excited to pioneer groundbreaking innovations in the immersive entertainment and gaming space in India."

GMetri commented on the partnership, saying, "We're thrilled to bring our FruitSalad.ai technology to ShemarooVerse, showcasing the power of our immersive learning and gaming platform. This collaboration allows us to demonstrate how our AI-driven solution can transform entertainment IP into engaging, interactive experiences."

The collaboration between Shemaroo and GMetri aims to push the boundaries of digital entertainment, promising enhanced fan engagement through AI-driven storytelling and gameplay.

