Rogers Trials 5G Cloud RAN Technology During Toronto Blue Jays Game



Canadian telecommunications company Rogers Communications said it successfully tested 5G Cloud-Radio Access Network (Cloud RAN) technology together with network partner Ericsson during the Toronto Blue Jays game on Canada Day, July 1. The operator said the trial marked the first deployment of Cloud RAN over a commercial network at a live event in Canada.

5G Cloud RAN Trial

Rogers explained that the trial builds upon its national standalone 5G core network, launched in 2021, and signifies a step towards the next generation of wireless networks.

"Implementation of Cloud RAN technology is foundational as Rogers evolves towards the next generation of networks," the official release said.

Cloud-Native Technology

"Cloud-native technology is a critical component in the next generation of wireless networks, and we are proud to have completed Canada's first deployment of 5G Cloud RAN technology at a major live event," said Rogers.

According to Rogers, this cloud-native technology will enable the company to respond faster to wireless consumer and enterprise demands, improve network reliability and resiliency, and enhance energy efficiency.

Achievements in 5G Technology

The successful Cloud RAN trial follows Rogers' earlier achievement in testing 5G network slicing technology in Canada.