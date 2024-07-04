Rogers Trials 5G Cloud RAN Technology During Toronto Blue Jays Game

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The trial marked the first deployment of Cloud RAN over a commercial network at a live event in Canada.

Highlights

  • Rogers Communications successfully tested 5G Cloud-RAN technology during a live event.
  • Builds on Rogers' national standalone 5G core network launched in 2021.
  • Cloud-native technology to enhance responsiveness, reliability, and energy efficiency.

Follow Us

Rogers Trials 5G Cloud RAN Technology During Toronto Blue Jays Game
Canadian telecommunications company Rogers Communications said it successfully tested 5G Cloud-Radio Access Network (Cloud RAN) technology together with network partner Ericsson during the Toronto Blue Jays game on Canada Day, July 1. The operator said the trial marked the first deployment of Cloud RAN over a commercial network at a live event in Canada.

Also Read: Rogers Partners With CableLabs to Advance 5G and 10G Network Technology




5G Cloud RAN Trial

Rogers explained that the trial builds upon its national standalone 5G core network, launched in 2021, and signifies a step towards the next generation of wireless networks.

"Implementation of Cloud RAN technology is foundational as Rogers evolves towards the next generation of networks," the official release said.

Cloud-Native Technology

"Cloud-native technology is a critical component in the next generation of wireless networks, and we are proud to have completed Canada's first deployment of 5G Cloud RAN technology at a major live event," said Rogers.

Also Read: Rogers Completes First 5G Network Slicing Trial in Canada

According to Rogers, this cloud-native technology will enable the company to respond faster to wireless consumer and enterprise demands, improve network reliability and resiliency, and enhance energy efficiency.

Achievements in 5G Technology

The successful Cloud RAN trial follows Rogers' earlier achievement in testing 5G network slicing technology in Canada.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Tanay Singh Thakur :

The next tariff hike won't be for 4G is what my assumption is. The next tariff hike will be to…

Reliance Jio has Removed Several Popular Prepaid Plans Completely

Tanay Singh Thakur :

I think it is just about a broader mindset. People shouldn't be worried about paying more for data. They should…

Reliance Jio has Removed Several Popular Prepaid Plans Completely

Vishal D :

Govt is also responsible who earned thousands of crores from spectrum auction.

Reliance Jio has Removed Several Popular Prepaid Plans Completely

Faraz :

I was wondering why Vi 3G is live, then realised Vi has 5 MHz B1 only in MP, same like…

BSNL Reaches 10,000 4G Sites Milestone Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel will surely reach APRU of 500INR by 2027-2028.

Reliance Jio has Removed Several Popular Prepaid Plans Completely

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments