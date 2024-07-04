Moto Razr 50 Ultra Launched in India, is it Worth it

  • Motorola has launched the Moto Razr 50 Ultra in India.
  • This is the most premium phone from Motorola in India at the moment.
  • The device is all about AI and Power.

Motorola has launched the Moto Razr 50 Ultra in India. This is the most premium phone from Motorola in India at the moment. From the launch release, I can understand one thing. The device is all about AI, and the external display. Yes, you get the fastest Qualcomm processor and the best camera systems in a Razr phone powered by Moto AI. Let's not beat around the bush and get right to the pricing and the specifications of the phone.




Moto Razr 50 Ultra Price in India

Look, it's an expensive phone, but you get plenty of offers. The Moto Razr 50 Ultra will be available in a single 12GB+512GB variant in three colours - Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Colour of the year 2024 – Peach Fuzz. The device will go on sale, starting July 20, 2024 and will be available for pre-reserve July 10 onwards on Amazon, Reliance Digital, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

The early bird offer is a Rs 5000 flat discount and an additional Rs 5,000 instant discount using a leading bank card. There are also Rs 15,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio. 3 months of Google Gemini Advanced Subscription along with 2TB of cloud storage space is also included.

Moto Buds+, worth Rs 10,000, will be bundled in the box of the phone at no additional cost for the users.

Moto Razr 50 Ultra Specifications in India

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra has two displays, an external and a main display. The external display is a 4-inch pOLED screen with support for 2400nits peak brightness and 165Hz refresh rate. It is an LTPO panel, and the same is the case with the main display. It is an LTPO foldable AMOLED display, 6.9-inch in size with support for FHD+ resolution. The peak brightness it can support is 3000nits.

There's a 4000mAh battery inside with 45W fast-charging (wired) support and 15W wireless charging support. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP OIS sensor (primary) and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, in the main display, you will see a 32MP selfie sensor. There's a single physical SIM slot + an eSIM slot in the phone.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage.

AI Features such as AI Action Shot and AI Adaptive Stabilization will improve the camera experience for the users. Motorola said, "The smartphone boasts of numerous AI features such as Style Sync and Magic Canvas with AI Generative Theming along with exceptional AI powered cameras. Style sync can generate wallpapers and themes that match the unique styles of each user with just a photo of their outfit or any interesting pattern. While the Magic Canvas feature can turn imagination into stunning visuals with just a text prompt and screenshots with an auto-blur function to protect sensitive content in screenshots."

