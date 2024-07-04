Vodafone Idea Announces it will Improve Networks in Punjab and Haryana

It is worth noting that in the recently concluded spectrum auction, Vodafone Idea bought 900 MHz spectrum for the Punjab region for the first time. Thus, users should notice a much better indoor coverage experience as Vi deploys this spectrum in the circle.

  Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has just announced that it will improve mobile networks in Punjab and Haryana.
  Vi said that it will prioritise these circles in its ongoing network enhancement initiatives after successfully raising Rs 18,000 crore in an FPO.
  The telco has confirmed that it will deploy the L900 and L2100 spectrum in these circles.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has just announced that it will improve mobile networks in Punjab and Haryana. Vi said that it will prioritise these circles in its ongoing network enhancement initiatives after successfully raising Rs 18,000 crore in an FPO. The telco has confirmed that it will deploy the L900 and L2100 spectrum in these circles. This will help VIL in improving coverage as well as expanding the network capacity to avoid scenarios of congestion. With the L900 spectrum, VIL will be able to improve the indoor network coverage experience for consumers.




It is worth noting that in the recently concluded spectrum auction, Vodafone Idea bought 900 MHz spectrum for the Punjab region for the first time. Thus, users should notice a much better indoor coverage experience as Vi deploys this spectrum in the circle.

Read More - Jio, Airtel and Vi Want Users to Recharge with Long-Term Plans

Vi also raised more than Rs 20,000 crore through equity in recent months. This money will be used by the telco to upgrade the telecom infrastructure with modern technology to offer a more robust network experience to customers. The telco claims that it already covers 97.7% of the population of Punjab with its mobile networks.

"Over the past two years, Vi has invested in network improvements across Punjab and Haryana and has upgraded core networks to offer seamless service, be 5 G ready, strengthen VoLTE architecture, and roll out VoWIFI for better indoor voice experiences," VIL said in a release.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Tariff Hike Could Make More Users Leave the Network

Towns such as Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Ambala, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Karnal and Kurukshetra in Punjab and Haryana will soon see deployment of the 900 MHz band by Vodafone Idea.

"Our goal is to provide customers with the best network experience by investing in the expansion of 4G coverage and enhancing data capacity. Additionally, as customers demand better choices, we have built a digital ecosystem with our partners to offer a differentiated experience. The Vi App serves as a multi-utility platform, offering games, entertainment, cloud gaming, utility bill payments and more," said Abhijit Kishore, COO, Vodafone Idea.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

