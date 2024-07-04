Stream Breaks Ground on Third Data Center Campus in San Antonio, Texas



Stream Data Centers has announced the groundbreaking of a new 135-acre hyperscale data center campus in San Antonio, Texas. At full build-out, the campus will support up to five buildings and 1.5 million square feet of data center space, accommodating 200 MW of IT capacity. Construction of the first 300,000-square-foot, 40 MW building is underway and scheduled for occupancy in Q2 2025, the company said in an official release.

Features and Capacity

Stream stated that this is their third data center campus located on West Military Drive in the San Antonio region, aimed at meeting the increasing demands of hyperscalers in Texas and beyond.

Stream's new San Antonio 3 campus is planned for up to five 40 MW AI-Ready data centers. The company noted that the campus will feature a proprietary design with closed-loop chillers and the capability to transition to Direct Liquid Cooling with reduced disruption and cost.

Additionally, the new data center campus includes an onsite 334 MW CPS substation with excellent access to key data center hubs in nearby Westover Hills and Texas Research Park.

Environmental Commitment

"We are a Texas-based company with a 25-year history of serving customers in the state’s major data center markets," said Stream Data Centers. "Building on Stream's environmental commitment, our AI-Ready facilities incorporate innovative design principles that enhance efficiency for liquid-cooled high-density AI workloads."

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Stream data centre is part of Stream Realty Partners. To date, the company has acquired, developed, and managed more than 27 data center projects nationwide.