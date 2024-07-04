Telefonica Germany to Expand 5G Network Along Highways

Reported by Srikapardhi

Telefonica Germany and Autobahn GmbH Partner to Expand 5G Network Along Highways.

Highlights

  • The agreement targets 13,200 kilometers of motorway network.
  • Autobahn will identify and provide suitable locations for 5G infrastructure.
  • In 2023, 1,500 kilometers of motorways were equipped with 5G.

Telefonica Germany (O2 Telefonica) has signed a cooperation agreement with Autobahn, the company managing highways, and the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport to expand the 5G network along highways. Telefonica plans to expand additional mobile locations with 5G technology along the 13,200-kilometer motorway network to further improve the mobile network and cater to the increasing mobile data traffic.

Also Read: Telefonica Germany Expands 5G Network Along Motorways and Railways




Expanding the 5G Network

Telefonica said Autobahn will search for and provide suitable federal areas along the motorways, including rest areas and its own properties, for the required new locations. The partners will also re-plan and evaluate sites whose construction was previously considered impossible or rejected in past approval procedures.

Nationwide 5G Network on Motorways

Commenting on the cooperation, Autobahn said, "Autobahn GmbH and O2 Telefonica are working together to build a nationwide 5G network on the motorways. Not only will telephone conversations along the motorways become more reliable, but powerful, nationwide networks will also enable new possibilities for networking between vehicles and with the infrastructure. This creates more safety and comfort for travellers on the motorway and is also a driving force for innovation and competition.

Also Read: O2 Telefonica Germany, Ericsson Implement Europe’s First Cloud RAN for 5G

Accelerating Network Expansion

"The agreement enables O2 Telefonica to accelerate the expansion of the network along the motorways. Together with Autobahn GmbH, we want to identify obstacles in the approval process, dismantle them quickly, and open up suitable properties for the construction of new mobile phone locations. This benefits our approximately 45 million customers when they are on the federal highways. Our goal is clear: nationwide 5G also along the German motorways," O2 Telefonica added.

Also Read: O2 Telefonica Launches First Commercial Open RAN Site in Germany With Samsung

The Federal Autobahn GmbH is responsible for the planning, construction, operation, maintenance, financing, traffic management, and asset management of the federal motorways. Telefonica Germany said that in 2023 alone, it has deployed the 5G network along an additional 1,500 kilometers of motorways.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

