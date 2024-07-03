OnePlus Nord 4 5G to Launch in India on July 16: Report

OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be priced starting around Rs 30,000. The Nord 3 was a decent phone, not the best of OnePlus, but you would certainly get value out of it.

  • OnePlus Nord 4 5G will launch in India on July 16, 2024.
  • The information has been shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on X.
  • The OnePlus Nord 4 will complete the Nord series for this year.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G will launch in India on July 16, 2024. The information has been shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on X. According to the tipster, the phone will go on its first sale on July 20, 2024. The OnePlus Nord 4 will complete the Nord series for this year. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite have already launched in the country. This launch will be crucial for OnePlus as the Nord 4 will compete with the other mid-range phones that have been launched recently in India.




OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be priced starting around Rs 30,000. The Nord 3 was a decent phone, not the best of OnePlus, but you would certainly get value out of it. The OnePlus Nord 4 has to be better in order to create a deeper impact in the mid-range market which is now flooded with value and powerful devices.

Apart from the Nord 4, OnePlus is also going to launch many other products. Tipster Brar, in another post on X, said that OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, and OnePlus Watch 2R. OnePlus Watch 2 and OnePlus Buds 3 were launched by the company earlier this year. The upcoming launches from OnePlus are surely exciting.

For now, if you want to purchase an affordable new OnePlus phone, the Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite are two good options. OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R earlier this year. Both are flagship devices from OnePlus for 2024 and are pretty powerful.

OnePlus Nord 4 expected specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It could also feature a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. OnePlus is yet to make an official announcement regarding the launch of the phone. Thus, more details will be out very soon, stay tuned.

