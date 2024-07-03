KPN, Odido, VodafoneZiggo Acquire 3.5GHz Spectrum in Dutch 5G Auction



KPN, Odido, and VodafoneZiggo have acquired frequencies in the 3.5 GHz band in the latest 5G auction in the Netherlands. The auction, which started on June 25 and concluded on July 1, saw three operators acquiring frequencies for a total of EUR 174.4 million, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate said in a statement.

Also Read: KPN to Shutdown 2G Network in Netherlands by December 2025









Frequency Allocation Details

KPN secured 100 MHz of spectrum in the 3,650 – 3,750 MHz range for EUR 58.4 million, Odido (previously known as T-Mobile Netherlands) secured 100 MHz in the 3,550 – 3,650 MHz range, and Vodafone Libertel (Netherlands) secured 100 MHz in the 3,450 – 3,550 MHz range.

The auctioned frequencies are expected to be put into use this summer after the issuance of the licenses, which are valid for 16 years until December 31, 2040. As per the obligation, the mobile operators are expected to achieve certain geographical coverage within two to five years of licensing.

Ministry's Statement on the Auction

"With the completion of this auction, citizens and companies will soon be able to take full advantage of everything that 5G offers. It is the answer to global digital developments and the increasing demand for data traffic. This is a necessary step for innovations and the further development of the Dutch digital infrastructure," the Ministry said.

Vision for 5G Expansion

Commenting on the spectrum acquisition, KPN said: "After the multiband auction in 2020, we made a great start with 5G via the 700 MHz band, with worldwide recognition for network quality and coverage. The newly acquired 3.5 GHz licenses will increase network capacity and enable higher throughput for our customers to enter the next phase of 5G. The auction outcome allows us to continue offering high-quality mobile services and to develop new and innovative 5G services for our customers, in line with our Connect, Activate, and Grow strategy."

Also Read: Odido Selects Beyond Now for B2B Expansion and BSS Transformation

"With these frequencies, the telecom provider is able to further expand the capacity of its 5G network, which will enhance the network experience and speeds on Odido's mobile network. With large-scale network upgrades expected to be completed by the end of this year and the acquisition of new frequencies during the 3.5 GHz auction, Odido is poised to offer its customers an even better network experience over the 5G network," Odido said.

Odido also mentioned that once it receives the licenses from RDI, the telecom provider will activate the 3.5 GHz frequencies.