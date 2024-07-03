TIM Completes EUR 22 Billion Sale of NetCo to KKR

Reported by Srikapardhi

Highlights

  • The transaction helps TIM reduce its net financial debt by EUR 14.2 billion.
  • TIM secures long-term access to the network through a 15-year renewable Master Service Agreement.
  • KKR entered exclusive negotiations with TIM in June 2023.

Italy’s Telecom Italia (TIM) has completed the sale of its fixed-line business, NetCo, to private equity firm KKR. Following the announcement on 24th June 2024, this transaction involved transferring TIM's fixed network infrastructure and wholesale activities to FiberCop, a 58 percent owned subsidiary, and then KKR's subsidiary, Optics BidCo, acquiring FiberCop.

Also Read: TIM Brazil to Improve Network Quality Through Automation and Analytics




Overview of the Transaction

The sale of NetCo, valued at up to EUR 22.0 billion, including earn-outs linked to the fulfilment of certain conditions, allows TIM to reduce its net financial debt by EUR 14.2 billion, pending post-closing adjustments, the official release said.

Access and Service Agreements

TIM will maintain access to the network through a 15-year term Master Service Agreement (MSA), which is renewable for a further 15 years. The services included in the MSA will be provided at market prices and without any minimum purchase commitments.

"As the first European mover, we chose to separate the fixed network infrastructure services from the other services we provide, to ensure the best, most sustainable, and fastest possible development of TIM," TIM said.

"TIM will remain the reference Telco in Italy and will continue to be the country’s most infrastructure-rich operator, offering innovative services across both fixed and mobile platforms, serving families, the Public Administration, and businesses."

Also Read: ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Secures USD 1.3 Billion Investment from KKR and Singtel

Future Plans

TIM hopes that the transaction provides it with the opportunity to adopt a new business model that will allow the Group to compete more effectively in the consumer and enterprise markets in Italy. KKR entered exclusive talks with TIM in June 2023 regarding the deal.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

