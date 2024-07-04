SpaceX Deploys 20 Starlink Satellites, Including 13 with Direct-to-Cell Capabilities

SpaceX has just confirmed the successful deployment of 20 Starlink satellites in orbit. Out of these 20, there were 13 satellites with Direct-to-Cell capabilities. These Direct-to-Cell satellites will enable customers to get internet connectivity directly on their phones from satellites. Not just the internet, but also calling and SMS facility will be there too. SpaceX said that with this satellite deployment, the total count of Direct-to-Cell satellites have gone beyond 100 in orbit.









This is great progress for Starlink and people who want to get a seamless network coverage regardless of where they are will be able to take advantage of this facility. Starlink said that for now, in 2024, consumers will be able to use the texting facility. Calling and data facility will be available from 2025 and IoT connectivity support will also come in 2025.

This means that there will be no more need of a satellite dish or an antenna to connect with the satellite networks. Your existing devices can be used to connect with them directly.

On its website, Starlink has explained, "Direct to Cell works with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. No changes to hardware, firmware, or special apps are required, providing seamless access to text, voice, and data."

"Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capability have an advanced eNodeB modem onboard that acts like a cellphone tower in space, allowing network integration similar to a standard roaming partner.," Starlink added.

In simple words, you will have a cell phone tower in space, powered by Starlink. The company is slowly increasing the count of Direct-to-Cell satellites in orbit and this will truly be a game changer for the customers. Starlink will also be able to add more consumers because of this in the coming days and months.