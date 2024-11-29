

Telefonica Germany (O2 Telefonica) is integrating quantum technologies into its mobile network to enhance performance and security, especially as the digital landscape evolves. Through a collaborative pilot project with Telefonica SA, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Telefonica Tech as AWS consulting partner, and Universidad Politecnica de Madrid (UPM), O2 Telefonica is exploring how quantum technologies can optimise network operations and implement quantum-resistant encryption.

Quantum Technologies

Telefonica Germany says quantum technologies provide new methods to solve complex computational problems that are difficult for classical systems to solve, while also enabling quantum-resistant encryption. This pilot focuses on using quantum computing for complex network problems, such as optimising mobile tower placements, and strengthening encryption protocols to secure sensitive data, according to the operator.

One Million Users on 5G Cloud Core

With AWS, O2 Telefonica launched a new cloud-based 5G core network this year. On November 28, O2 Telefonica announced that it had successfully implemented a core network via AWS cloud infrastructure, supported by the technology of the European network equipment provider Nokia, now available to one million customers.

According to Telefonica, the new core network offers much more than 5G functionalities: it supports both 5G standalone (5G SA) and 5G non-standalone (5G NSA) as well as 4G/LTE technology. Additionally, it enables a wide range of digital services, from mobile telephony to data usage.

"We are moving away from traditional structures and towards flexible, modern cloud technologies. One million customers are benefiting from increased availability and faster implementation of innovations. This paves the way for our network of the future as well as new business models and services," explains the Chief Technology Officer at O2 Telefonica.

Quantum Technologies Transform Mobile Networks

The current pilot project aims to ensure that future mobile communications are protected against quantum computing advancements. O2 Telefonica is testing quantum-resistant encryption techniques, such as Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), to safeguard mobile networks from the potential threats posed by powerful quantum computers.

The Chief Technology and Enterprise Officer at O2 Telefonica said, "We are creating the necessary conditions today to leverage quantum technologies and their possibilities in our O2 network for the benefit of our customers. SIM cards, text messages, and video calls for consumers, companies, and public authorities are secured with advanced security features in the 6G era."

"Quantum technologies have the potential to transform telecommunications networks, enhancing security, optimising infrastructure, and unlocking new capabilities," said the VP of Core Networking at AWS.

"Quantum communications technology is extremely demanding due to the need to deal with single-quantum signals. This pilot shows how QKD technology can be usefully integrated in a very complex production network to secure real-world use-cases," said the director of the UPM research group on quantum information.

Optimising Network with Quantum Computing

In this pilot, the quantum processor is being explored as a tool for identifying arrangements that could maximise network coverage while reducing interference, with the goal of understanding its future potential for such tasks, according to Telefonica.

In one part of the pilot, one of the quantum computers accessed through Amazon Braket is explored as a potential tool to assist in calculating optimal placement for O2 Telefonica's mobile towers in Munich, the operator said.

Quantum computing has the potential to contribute to optimising telecommunications infrastructure, such as improving the efficiency of 5G and future 6G networks. This pilot project aligns with the broader push for quantum security in Europe, as the European Commission has stressed the importance of adopting quantum-safe cryptographic standards, Telefonica explained.

The Chief Technology Officer also added: "The question is no longer whether quantum-based encryption will be required, but when. With this pilot project, we are looking ahead and testing the necessary technology in real-life use in the network today. We are implementing quantum technologies on AWS because they can be applied there more efficiently and quickly than building our own infrastructure. We can also combine quantum-safe connections more easily with the increasingly cloudified telecommunications services."

Preparing for the 6G Era

Telefonica says that the insights gained from this project will contribute to the development of future 6G networks, enhancing both security and performance. These technologies may play a role in ensuring the security of data transmitted across international borders and between terrestrial networks and satellites.