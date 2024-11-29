LG and Tenstorrent Strengthen Partnership to Enhance AI Chip Capabilities



LG Electronics and Tenstorrent have expanded their collaboration to develop advanced System-on-Chips (SoCs) and systems for the global market. Building on their initial chiplet project, the partnership aims to enhance LG's AI chip capabilities for its home appliances, smart home solutions, and future mobility applications.

Strengthening AI Competitiveness

Recognising the critical role of high-performance AI semiconductors in implementing AI technology, LG has stated that it plans to strengthen its in-house development capabilities while collaborating with global companies, including Tenstorrent, to boost its AI competitiveness.

Technologies Powering SoC Development

LG noted that Tenstorrent is renowned for its ability to design high-performance computing (HPC) semiconductors using its RISC-V IP (Ascalon) and AI IP (Tensix). RISC-V is an open-source instruction set architecture (ISA) based on reduced instruction set computing (RISC) principles, allowing for flexible and customisable processor designs.

Tenstorrent's IP is engineered to scale from milliwatts to megawatts, delivering efficiency and performance. This expertise will help LG strengthen its AI-driven innovation, the company said.

LG and Tenstorrent have recently explored opportunities to leverage their intellectual properties, design assets and technologies, aiming to create synergies across various business areas, including AI home appliances, smart home solutions, future mobility, and video processing solutions for the data centre market.

LG is Committed to Advancing AI

LG says it is committed to advancing its AI-related software and algorithm technologies to provide customers with products, platforms and services based on generative AI. This includes the development of AI chips to secure competitiveness in on-device AI technology.

"Tenstorrent is bringing the industry's best AI and RISC-V technology to this collaboration," said William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics. "We aim to deliver a new customer experience through our unique Affectionate Intelligence, focusing on personalised, caring and attentive solutions that better understand our customers and can provide tangible value."

"Customers are looking for customisable solutions – our AI and RISC-V technology enables LG to own their silicon future," said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent.

Chiplet Technology

Meanwhile, LG has established a dedicated SoC R&D center specialising in system semiconductor design and development. The SoC Center specialises in the design, development and verification of these chips, focusing on advancing high-performance SoCs using chiplet technology. Chiplet technology integrates multiple chips into a single package and is gaining attention due to the rising demand for high-performance, low-power AI semiconductors, LG explained.

LG's SoC R&D Center, specialising in chiplet technology, has already developed AI chips like the "DQ-C" for appliances and the "LG (Alpha) 11 AI Processor" for OLED TVs.

Long-Term Program

Tenstorrent and LG also plan to establish a long-term internship program as part of their collaboration. This partnership supports LG's vision of delivering personalised, AI-powered solutions under its "Affectionate Intelligence" initiative, according to the official release.