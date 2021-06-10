Sony Bravia 55-inch X90J Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1,32,990

Sony has launched some of the premium televisions in the Indian market with advanced specifications and features. In the newest addition, the company has launched a premium Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch HDR LED in India. The new offering is the successor to the last Sony Bravia X90H series, which is available in the Indian market. The Sony Bravia 55X90J is touted to be one of the premium televisions that has been launched in India. The television comes with Google TV and Apple Air 2 support.

Sony Bravia X90J Specifications and Features

The Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch ultra-HD features the Sony Triuminos technology, which that is similar to the quantum dot technology. The television comes with Google TV and Apple Air 2 support. Under the veil, Sony Bravia X90J is powered by the XR cognitive processor.

The best part of this feature is that it allows the television to detect the focal point, which is the crucial element or zone in a particular image frame. Sony claims that the picture quality in the new Bravia X90J is more natural and appealing. Not only this, but the company also touts the television as the first TV worldwide with cognitive intelligence.

The Sony Bravia XR-55X90J comes with HDR, HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats, Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos for sound. The speaker system of the television is rated 20W of sound output. Some of the other features of the television include HDMI 2.1, auto low-latency mode, 120Hz refresh rate at Ultra-HD resolution, variable refresh rate, full-array local dimming and more.

Sony Bravia X90J Price and Availability

Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch HDR LED TV is currently priced at Rs 1,32,990. However, it is slightly lower than the mentioned price by the company, which is 1,39,990. It is speculated that Sony is grabbing the Indian market by slashing the price of its premium offering. The television is already available across all the online and offline distribution channels of Sony. The company has also revealed its plan of launching the 65-inch and 75-inch variant in the Bravia X90J series soon.