TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV series Launched in India in Four Variants

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV series has recently been unveiled in India. The series has four Smart TVs on the list, all of which come running on the Android TV 11 platform. All the variants are 4K HDR LED TVs which means that you will get a great quality visual with either of the variants you go with. The four sizes in which the TV has been launched are – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the TCL P725 Smart TV series.

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV Specifications

The TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV runs on the Android TV 11 platform. Since it is an Android TV, it comes with access to over 7,000 applications and games that are present on the Google Play Store for Android TVs. Popular streaming applications Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix are also available on the TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV.

All the variants of the Smart TV come pre-loaded with Chromecast, which allows content mirroring from smartphones on the TV. The TV series features support for Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision standard for a better viewing experience.

Further, the Smart TVs come with MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology and include a video call camera. Users can activate the Google Assistant hands-free on the TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV.

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV Price

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV is available in four different variants like mentioned above. The smallest, which is the 43-inch variant, has been launched for Rs 41,990, the 50-inch variant for Rs 62,990, the 55-inch variant for Rs 62,990, and the 65-inch variant for Rs 89,990.

Initially, only the 65-inch variant of the Smart TV will go on sale exclusively via Amazon. The other variants will be available in the near future.