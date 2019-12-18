Realme X2 Compared Against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Proves That Less is More Sometimes

    Highlights
    • The Realme X2 sports the Snapdragon 730G processor
    • The device also comes with quad camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor
    • The device also supports VOOC 30W fast charging

    Yesterday, the Oppo sub-brand Realme launched probably its last release in India for 2019 which is the Realme X2. In an event held in Delhi, Realme took the stage to launch its latest phone which it has termed as the “mid-range flagship”. Along with this smartphone, Realme also introduced another gadget from its portfolio, which is the Realme Air Buds. As we have seen the Realme X2 debuts in the mid-range category, and if there is any strata of smartphone price ranges which is more competitive than others, it is the mid-range segment. Especially 2019 has been the year where we saw the coming of the in-display fingerprint sensor, the dot notch and other features make their way into the mid-range smartphone. Now, the Realme X2 comes with some noteworthy specifications, and there are no two thoughts about it. It debuts with a starting price tag of Rs 16,999, and in this price range, the smartphone goes against another one of the most popular phones in India right now, the Redmi Note 8 Pro. A lot of you might already be considering and comparing these two phones, and here we are to help you out in this comparison.

    Display Comparison

    When it comes to display, you will find that both of these smartphones come with almost identical displays and even in sizing, there is very little difference that catches the eye. While the Realme X2 sports a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED display, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has got a slightly bigger 6.53-inch display. Both of these phones sport the rounded dot notch up top and have a semblance to each other. When it comes to the fingerprint sensor, the Realme X2 has got one under the display, and the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear side. So, this is one difference which sets the Realme X2 a little ahead. Both the phones come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

    Performance Comparison

    Now coming to the main deciding factor between the two phones, which is performance. For that, we will have to look at the chipset and the RAM of these two phones, in which case, the Realme X2 sports the Snapdragon 730G, whereas, the Redmi Note 8 Pro sports the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. Strictly speaking of an on-paper comparison, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a better shot at a better performance given the slight edge that the MediaTek G90T has over the Snapdragon 7305G Octa-core chipset. While the Realme X2 comes with a 4GB RAM variant as its base model, the Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a 6GB RAM under the hood. The battery on the Redmi Note 8 Pro is also a 4,500mAh one as compared to the 4,000mAh on the Realme X2. There is also the fact to consider that the MIUI is considered to be a much better UI customisation as compared to the ColorOS which the Realme X2 sports. Especially with the new features, the MIUI is very well optimised for the Xiaomi phones.

    Camera Comparison

    On the camera front, there is little to compare on paper for both of these phones as both the devices sport the 64MP sensor as their primary one accompanied by one 8MP ultrawide sensor, a single 2MP Macro sensor for very close up shots and another 2MP sensor which caters to depth of field. The difference is in front cameras, where the Realme X2 has a 32MP shooter, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20MP shooter.

    Verdict

    Pricing is also another crucial factor in this comparison, and as such, the Realme X2 sports a price tag of Rs 16,999, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a Rs 14,999 price tag. The design, camera and the display are almost identical in these phones. However, when it comes to performance, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a slight advantage of the G90T chipset and also the MIUI and the larger battery. Despite the Rs 2,000 lesser price tag, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has reasons to tip the scale in its favour.

