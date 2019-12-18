JioFiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre Starts Providing 1 Month of Free Rental to New Users

Highlights Airtel Xstream Fibre has four plans on offer to new customers

Airtel already ran this offer in Bengaluru and Chennai cities

Bharti Airtel recently changed its broadband identity to Airtel Xstream Fibre

Citizens in Hyderabad city opting for a new Airtel Xstream Fibre connection can avail one-month of free service from the company. After rolling out the discount offer in Bengaluru and Chennai cities, Airtel Xstream Fibre is now providing up to Rs 1,000 off or one-month of free rental (up to Rs 1,000) to the new customers in Hyderabad. This move comes at a time when Reliance Jio is in the process of converting its Preview JioFiber users to paid plans. According to our sources, Reliance Jio will complete the migration process by the end of December and starting from 2020, every JioFiber user will be part of the paid plan. Having said that, JioFiber broadband plans aren’t that impressive and several Preview offer users of the ISP are now looking for an alternative broadband operator. Airtel Xstream Fibre wants to take advantage of the situation by providing a discount offer to the new users.

Airtel Xstream Fibre New Users Can Get Rs 1,000 Off

In October this year, Airtel changed the entire broadband identity to Airtel Xstream Fibre and started providing 100 Mbps plan at just Rs 799. Airtel Xstream Fibre now has only four plans in more than 100 cities, and in Hyderabad, these plans come with unlimited data benefit. For example, in Delhi, the Rs 799 broadband plan from Airtel Xstream Fibre has a FUP limit of 150GB, however, the same plan offers unlimited data (3.3TB) in Hyderabad. Basically, the ISP is bundling its Rs 299 unlimited data add-on for free with every plan in Hyderabad and a couple of other cities located in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana states.

As for the discount offer, Airtel is providing Rs 1,000 off, or one-month rental waive off up to Rs 1,000 for the new users. For instance, if a customer chooses the Rs 799 Airtel Basic or Rs 999 Airtel Entertainment broadband plan, then the first-month rental will be waived off. If a customer chooses the broadband plan above Rs 1,000 like the Rs 1,499 or Rs 3,999, then Rs 1,000 discount will be provided by Airtel during the first month. Airtel rolled out this offer in Bengaluru and Chennai cities a few days ago and it’s only for new customers. In addition, do make a note that the offer in Hyderabad city ends in the next three days, so hurry up if you’re looking for a new broadband connection in the said city.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband Plans in Hyderabad Detailed

After the latest revision, Airtel is providing just four broadband plans in more than 100 cities where it has operations. The plans start at Rs 799 and go all the way up to Rs 3,999, but in Hyderabad, all the plans come with unlimited data benefit capped at 3.3TB every month. The Airtel Basic plan of Rs 799 offers 100 Mbps speeds, followed by the Airtel Entertainment plan which allows users to enjoy download speeds of 200 Mbps.

The Rs 1,499 Airtel Premium plan comes with 300 Mbps speeds, whereas the Airtel VIP plan offers a user up to 1 Gbps download speeds and it’s priced at Rs 3,999 per month. Besides Hyderabad and Vishakapatnam, the four plans mentioned above have a monthly FUP limit in other cities.

Airtel Xstream Fibre also has a Rs 299 unlimited data add-on which allows users to get 3.3TB FUP limit every month.