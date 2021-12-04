Oppo Reno7 Series First Batch Sold Out in 15 Minutes

The upcoming flagship from Oppo – Oppo Reno7 series was launched in China recently after a long span of rumours and speculations. Oppo Reno7 series includes three devices –Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and for the first time replacing Reno7 Pro+ – Oppo Reno7 SE. Now according to the reports, the devices have brought in record-breaking sales for the company after being made available for sale yesterday. The smartphone maker has claimed that people showed a huge interest in the mid-range device and so much that the first batch sold out in just 15 minutes generating CNY 100 million in revenue.

Record-Breaking Sale and Pricing of the Device

The majority of the sales of the Oppo Reno7 Series smartphones were done by the company through its own stores but also had help from third-party retailers. Although no specific number was provided, Chinese sources have said that number of units sold was about 150% more than the predecessor – Reno6 series’ first sales. If you do the calculation, CNY 100 million could get you somewhere around 25000 devices of the high-end Oppo Reno7 Pro or around 45000 devices of the affordable Oppo Reno7 SE. This data suggests that the Chinese smartphone giant might have just sold about 2300 devices per minute.

To recall the pricing of the devices that are part of the Oppo Reno7 series, the Oppo Reno7 and Reno7 SE come with 8GB and 128GB storage versions which are priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,485) for Reno7 and CNY 2199 (around Rs 25,652) for Reno7 SE. The 8GB and 256GB versions of these devices are priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,985) for Reno7 and CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,985) for Reno7 SE. Oppo Reno7 also has a 12GB of Ram and 256GB of storage model which is priced at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 34,484).

Oppo Reno7 Pro on the other hand comes in two variations – 8GB RAM with 256GB storage space priced at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43151) and 12GB + 256GB model priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46650).