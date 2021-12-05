Broadband Plans Under Rs 900 that Offer 100 Mbps Speed

The consumption of data from home connections has increased manifold in recent times. Whether users use it for streaming, work-from-home, or even small businesses, the need for reliable and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity across multiple devices has increased significantly. Although Internet Service Providers (ISPs) of the country provides a huge variety of broadband plans from affordable low-speed plans to high-end plans offering up to 1 Gbps of speed, most of the time, users want an adequate internet speed at a relatively affordable price. In this article, we are going to look at the plans provided by some of the major ISPs of the country under Rs 900 that offer 100 Mbps of internet speed.

The “Standard” Pack from Airtel

Airtel provides quite a few high-speed broadband plans using its advanced fibernet technology. The Fibre optic internet connection provides high download speed and less buffering. Airtel Provides a 100 Mbps broadband plan which is its “Standard” pack. This plan comes at a monthly cost of Rs 799, exclusive of taxes. The FUP data limit set on this plan is 3500GB or 3.5TB. Moreover, users also get free access to Wynk Music and the online learning app Shaw Academy.

The 100 Mbps Plan from Excitel

Excitel uses its European technology to provide a high-speed and consistent internet connection for its users. It offers various plans according to the different needs of its consumers. The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations so as to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also access the plan for three months, four months, six months, nine months, and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424, and Rs 399, respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited, and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

100 Mbps Broadband Plans from BSNL

India’s public telecom company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for 100 Mbps of internet speed. Customers can get two packs – Fibre SuperStar Premium and Fibre Value which are the monthly plan provided by BSNL. The one-month tariff plan costs Rs 749 and Rs 799, respectively. The FUP data limit set on the Fibre SuperStar Premium plan is 1000GB, and on Fibre Value Pack is 3300GB.

Users get unlimited data download and 2 Mbps of speed after they have utilised the set limit of data. It is to be kept in mind that these packs are exclusive of GST, and GST would be charged when users purchase these packs. Moreover, the Fibre SuperStar Premium plan comes with a subscription to a few OTT platforms such as Sony LIV, ZEE5, and more.

100 Mbps Plan from JioFiber

JioFiber provides a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 699 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 100 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. It is to be noted that the piece for this plan is excluding GST, and it will be charged when users opt for this plan. However, users can also get these plans quarterly, half-yearly, or annually as per their requirements.