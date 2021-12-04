Best Long Term Prepaid Plans from Airtel, Jio, Vi Today

After the tariff hikes, while the long-term plans are still available, they come for a different price than they used to. If you are thinking of recharging with a long-term prepaid plan post tariff hikes, then there are a few great options available from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea. The reason we are excluding Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) from the list is that there is no PAN-India 4G coverage provided by the state-run telco.

Bharti Airtel Long-Term Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers a Rs 2,999 long-term prepaid plan to the users. This plan comes with a service validity of 365 days and offers 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are additional benefits included, such as Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition one month trial, three months of subscription to Apollo 24|7 Circle, Shaw Academy, FASTag, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed for the users will drop to 64 Kbps. Further, after consuming 100 SMS/day, users will be charged Rs 1 for each local SMS they send.

Reliance Jio Long-Term Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers the same 2GB daily data prepaid plan that Airtel offers, but for Rs 120 lesser. Jio’s long-term prepaid plan for Rs 2897 offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The total amount of data offered with the plan is 730GB. With this plan as well, once the FUP data is consumed, the internet speed drops to 64 Kbps. Users also get a free subscription to a suite of Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. This plan carries a validity of 365 days.

Vodafone Idea Long-Term Prepaid Plan

For around the same price, Vodafone Idea offers a prepaid plan that gives users much lesser data than what Jio and Airtel provide. Vodafone Idea’s Rs 2899 prepaid plan only offers 1.5GB of daily data. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day as well. This plan also comes with a validity of 365 days. But Vodafone Idea also offers multiple other benefits with its plans which include Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, free access to Vi Movies & TV Classic, and Data Delights.

With the Binge All Night offer, users get truly unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM every day. The Weekend Data Rollover offer allows users to consume all of the leftover FUP data from the weekdays at the weekends. The Data Delights is a recently introduced offer that offers users 2GB of backup data every month that can be redeemed through the mobile application of the telco.

These are the best long-term prepaid plans available in the market today. If you want, you can also go for the long-term plans offered by these operators with a bundled OTT subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. These plans will offer the same benefits, and the only additional benefit bundled will be of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan, but cost a lot more than the regular plans. Thus, the regular plans are the best and most economical for the long term.