Facebook Will Allow Users to Split Bills, Feature Already in Beta Testing



As the things are building up, Facebook might be bringing in a feature that will make it very convenient for the users to split their payments. According to the reports, the social media giant is in testing stages for its new split feature for the users in the United States that will allow users to split their payments while paying for food, rent, or anything else. This Split Payment feature will give users the access to invite other people to split the bill and they can decide the amount one has to pay. This feature will allow the user to ask a number of people in a group to split the bill and can even keep a check on who has made the payment and who has not.

How to Use the Split Bill Feature?

The Split Bill feature will be quite user-friendly in its interface. To access this feature, users first of all need to click on the “Get Started” tab on the group chat. The feature will allow the users to either split the bill evenly or change it according to the amount payable by each member in the group. At last, when the request is sent it can be viewed through the group chat thread.

This feature is in its beta stage and the speculations suggest that the option to use this feature will be first made available for the users in the US. Talking about this feature, Facebook stated in a blog post, that things are about to get easier if you have ever struggled with dividing up and getting paid back for group dinners, shared household expenses, or even the monthly rent. It further stated that they are going to begin the testing of the Split Bill Feature for users in the US from next week which will be a free and fast way to share the costs and expenses.

Apart from the Split Bill feature, Facebook has also released sound emojis and additional group effects. Using the group effect users can get a better video calling with fun AR experiences for everyone in the group. According to reports, Facebook has also joined hands with four creators to bring custom new effects in groups for the users while using Messenger and Instagram video calls.