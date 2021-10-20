Facebook Might Not be Called Facebook Anymore

Facebook, one of the biggest social media companies in the world might soon undergo a rebranding activity. According to a report from The Verge, the company might not be called Facebook anymore. There’s no saying on what the new name might be. Facebook denied commenting on the same saying that it doesn’t pay attention to the “rumours or speculation”.

It won’t be a surprising thing to see Facebook’s name being changed. It might hurt a lot of fans of the company, but it will make sense to many. For the last few years as the presence of social media has grown, Facebook has come under a lot of scrutiny by governments across the world. Especially the United States (U.S.) government has been unhappy with how Facebook works.

Facebook Might Create a Holding Company

It is not unprecedented for tech companies in Silicon Valley to change their names. For example, Google created a holding company called ‘Alphabet Inc’ so that it can also expand its business into other areas.

Facebook’s holding company will also have a lot to undertake which includes Facebook’s application and platform, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and more. Facebook has plans of creating a metaverse which is a virtual environment where people can connect with each other with the help of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) products.

The Verge report added that the new name of the company might be announced as early as the next week. This would be a surprise for many fans of the company. However, it could be a very positive thing for the company’s future and also help it in doing things easily that it plans to do in the next few years. It will be worth looking at whether the report from The Verge is actually correct and Facebook is coming out with a new name or not. It should all clear out in the next week or so.