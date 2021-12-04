iPhone 12 Pro Available at an Amazing Price on Amazon



One of the most prominent players when it comes to online stores, Amazon has come up with a new offer on iPhone 12 Pro that interested buyers cannot just oversee. According to recent reports, Amazon is providing a huge discount of Rs 25,000 on the iPhone 12 Pro which includes all the storage variants of the device. If that’s not enough, the online seller is also giving an exchange offer of Rs 15000 which means users can get an additional discount by exchanging their old devices. iPhone 12 Pro was launched in 2020 as a part of the iPhone 12 series which also included iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Discounted Offers from Amazon

As seen on Amazon’s website, the company is selling the 128GB of iPhone 12 Pro variant for Rs 95,900 which originally comes at a price tag of Rs 1,19,000. In addition to this interested customers can get the 256GB variant at Rs 99,900 and the 512GB variant of the device at Rs 1,07,900. If you want more than the discount being offered, Amazon is also offering an additional price cut of Rs 14,900 for the exchange of any old devices. It is needless to say that iPhone 12 is one of the most high-end smartphones in the market as of now.

Additional offer includes the option to buy AirPods Pro with iPhone 12 which will only cost Rs 1,15,395 to the users on Amazon as compared to its usual cost that is Rs 1,44,800. This means that if interested buyers purchase the devices right now, they can get a total discount of Rs 28,910.

Specifications of the Device

The Cupertino-based giant launched the iPhone 12 Pro which comes with a display featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes with a ceramic shield coating. The device uses an A14 Bionic Chip as a processor. Talking about the camera module, iPhone 12 Pro comes with a Pro camera system with 12MP Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, 4x optical zoom range. The device also has a 12MP selfie camera on the front. The device also is water-resistant and has an IP68 rating.