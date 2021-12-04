Dish TV Android Box Features, Price Detailed

Dish TV, the second largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider in India, offers an Android Box for the users. This Android Box is called ‘DishSMRT HUB’, and it is available for a very competitive price as compared to what Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offer their Android Boxes for. There are a multitude of features that the DishSMRT HUB brings to the table for the consumers. Let’s check out the complete features and specifications of this Android TV box from Dish TV.

Dish TV Android Box Features

The DishSMRT HUB is an Android TV box that allows consumers access to multiple Android applications directly on their TV. Even if the consumer doesn’t have a Smart TV, this Android box can help him/her access Android applications.

Users can access over-the-top (OTT) applications such as ZEE5, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, ALT Balaji, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and many more directly from Google Play Store. The Android Box comes with an in-built Chromecast which will allow users to access games, music, photos, videos, and more on the TV directly from their smartphones, tablets, or laptops.

Because of the support for Google Assistant, voice search enables easy content discovery and a seamless TV experience. Users can even record and set reminders for their favourite TV shows or movies.

There is an option to create multiple profiles just the way Netflix allows users to do so that users can have a personalised content watching experience. There are regular Android updates from Google provided to the Set-Top Box (STB) to keep it loaded with the latest features.

The remote of this Android Box comes with hotkeys for OTT platforms such as YouTube and Watcho.

DishSMRT HUB Price in India

The DishSMRT HUB is available for a price of Rs 2,499 in India. It comes bundled with a Rs 2,000 voucher from CouponDunia, which can be redeemed after the successful purchase and registration of the Android Box from Dish TV.