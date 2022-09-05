Muvi Launches ‘Muvi Streaming Week’ for Users Globally

Muvi was recognised as the highest-rated OTT (over-the-top) platform software. Because of that, the company has decided to launch a global campaign called "Muvi Streaming Week" for users across the world. Under the campaign, users will be able to save up to 20% on their subscription plans for Muvi One for the first three months. There's also a '14-day free trial' that the company is offering to the users, along with 3x30 minutes of onboarding sessions.

According to the offer, Muvi’s customers can avail of a discount on the monthly platform fees of Muvi One of 20% off on their 3-month subscription plans along with 3x30 mins of onboarding sessions. Through September 5, users can use the promo code ‘MUVIWEEK20” on the website to sign up for their Standard Plan, at a discounted price of $319 per month for three months, or the Professional & Enterprise Plans at $1199 and $3120, respectively. The offer is valid until 18th September 2022. Users can experience Muvi’s award-winning product Muvi One and use the special promotion for greater platform flexibility to launch their own personalized Global OTT and Streaming Platform with a potential saving of US $6,537++ in 3 months for enterprise plan customers with a requirement of a streaming website and 4 native OTT apps.

With all the plans, Muvi offers an End-to-End, Fully Managed OTT Multi-Screen Video Streaming Platform, which means Muvi will take care of IT Infrastructures like Cloud based Servers and CDN to Security like Firewalls, Encryption, and DDoS attack monitoring to DRM and data encryption, as well as build, manage and deploy the Website, Apps for Mobile and TV, all out-of-the-box, deployable in 1-Click instantly!

Speaking on the received accreditation and launching the campaign, Anshuman Das, Founder and CEO, Muvi, said, “We continue to build upon our legacy and expand our service portfolio, which currently stands at servicing clients across 50+ countries. With more innovation in the pipeline, Muvi will continue to extend its unrivalled offerings to users, making it easy for them to launch their own global streaming platform with zero coding.”