Muvi Launches ‘Muvi Streaming Week’ for Users Globally

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

With all the plans, Muvi offers an End-to-End, Fully Managed OTT Multi-Screen Video Streaming Platform, which means Muvi will take care of IT Infrastructures like Cloud based Servers and CDN to Security like Firewalls, Encryption, and DDoS attack monitoring to DRM and data encryption, as well as build, manage and deploy the Website, Apps for Mobile and TV, all out-of-the-box, deployable in 1-Click instantly!

Highlights

  • Muvi was recognised as the highest-rated OTT (over-the-top) platform software.
  • Muvi’s customers can avail of a discount on the monthly platform fees of Muvi One of 20% off on their 3-month subscription plans along with 3x30 mins of onboarding sessions.
  • The offer is valid until 18th September 2022.

Follow Us

Muvi

Muvi was recognised as the highest-rated OTT (over-the-top) platform software. Because of that, the company has decided to launch a global campaign called "Muvi Streaming Week" for users across the world. Under the campaign, users will be able to save up to 20% on their subscription plans for Muvi One for the first three months. There's also a '14-day free trial' that the company is offering to the users, along with 3x30 minutes of onboarding sessions.

According to the offer, Muvi’s customers can avail of a discount on the monthly platform fees of Muvi One of 20% off on their 3-month subscription plans along with 3x30 mins of onboarding sessions. Through September 5, users can use the promo code ‘MUVIWEEK20” on the website to sign up for their Standard Plan, at a discounted price of $319 per month for three months, or the Professional & Enterprise Plans at $1199 and $3120, respectively. The offer is valid until 18th September 2022. Users can experience Muvi’s award-winning product Muvi One and use the special promotion for greater platform flexibility to launch their own personalized Global OTT and Streaming Platform with a potential saving of US $6,537++ in 3 months for enterprise plan customers with a requirement of a streaming website and 4 native OTT apps.

With all the plans, Muvi offers an End-to-End, Fully Managed OTT Multi-Screen Video Streaming Platform, which means Muvi will take care of IT Infrastructures like Cloud based Servers and CDN to Security like Firewalls, Encryption, and DDoS attack monitoring to DRM and data encryption, as well as build, manage and deploy the Website, Apps for Mobile and TV, all out-of-the-box, deployable in 1-Click instantly!

Speaking on the received accreditation and launching the campaign, Anshuman Das, Founder and CEO, Muvi, said, “We continue to build upon our legacy and expand our service portfolio, which currently stands at servicing clients across 50+ countries. With more innovation in the pipeline, Muvi will continue to extend its unrivalled offerings to users, making it easy for them to launch their own global streaming platform with zero coding.”

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments