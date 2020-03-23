MIUI 12 Incoming: Xiaomi to Stop MIUI 11 Developer ROM Updates Next Week

Highlights MIUI 12 will be based on Android 11 for flagship smartphones

Xiaomi released MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and other Android iterations last year

Xiaomi to stop MIUI 11 Developer ROM updates next week

We are just in the third month of 2020 and rumours regarding Xiaomi’s next iterative MIUI update are already making rounds on the web. Last week, it was reported that the first MIUI 12 beta update would be released sometime in September 2020. It seems like MIUI 12 will be launched much earlier because the Chinese company will stop seeding MIUI 11 Developer ROM updates starting next week. MIUI 11 was announced in August 2019 for the first time and it made India debut in October 2019 with Redmi Note 9 series. While announcing this week’s MIUI 11 beta update, a Xiaomi official on Weibo stated that it would be the last update, hinting at the arrival of MIUI 12. Having said that, there’s no official update release timeline for MIUI 12 at the moment.

MIUI 12: What to Expect?

Xiaomi released MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and other Android iterations to a lot of smartphones in 2019. In India alone, the Chinese company managed to push the stable MIUI 11 update to 27 smartphones in just 45 days. Do make a note that MIUI 11 for older Xiaomi & Redmi smartphones was based on older Android iterations. MIUI 12 is expected to come out sometime during June or July 2020 and it will be based on Android 11 for the majority of the smartphones released in 2020 and 2019.

As for the features, Xiaomi is expected to overhaul the entire user interface with MIUI 12 alongside adding the standard Android 11 features which will be introduced by search giant Google. Similar to the unknown release timeline, there’s no information on the features being included in next MIUI iterative update.

MIUI 12 Release Timeline Leaked

Last week, a report from Weibo revealed the MIUI 12 release timeline. Going by the report, we can expect Xiaomi to release the first beta build of MIUI 12 in September this year, followed by a stable rollout sometime later in 2020. That being said, the official rollout date might vary due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China and other countries. In India as well, Xiaomi is expected to face some major supply chain issues and it is also launching Mi 10 on March 31.

In other news, Redmi will be launching the K30 Pro flagship smartphone tomorrow in China alongside several other products like Redmi TV, Redmi Soundbar 2.0 and more.