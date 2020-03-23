MTNL Delhi And Mumbai Circle Users Will Get Double Data on All Broadband Plans

    The spread of Covid-19 has forced people to lock themselves at homes. The Government of India has already lockdown the capital of India Delhi along with Mumbai till March 31, 2020, to combat the deadly virus. Also, the government has directed big companies to allow work from home. To ensure that lockdown stage is comfortable and hassle-free, MTNL has announced double data on their broadband plans which are operating in Delhi and Mumbai Circle. Similarly, BSNL is offering “work@home” promotional broadband plan which will provide internet access to its landline customers across all circles, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    MTNL Will Give Free Installation in Copper-Based Connections

    MTNL announced the double data offer on all their broadband plans after analysing the stressful situation due to Covid-19. The double data offer will facilitate the work from the home initiative by the government, which will further slow down the reach of the virus. As per the reports, MTNL will also offer free installation to new users who are opting for copper-based connections.

    However, customers will have to pay for the modem, which will be required for the service. MTNL users must also note that the double data offer will be valid for one month in Delhi and Mumbai circle. MTNL provides six different speed options to users for its broadband plans. Users can enjoy internet speed from 6 Mbps to 100 Mbps. The data offered by the service provider varies as per the plan opted by the user. However, the double data will be applied in all existing plans mentioned in the official website of MTNL

    MTNL Employees are Opting for VRS scheme

    MTNL has been facing financial distress for a long time. To eliminate the distress, the company launched the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). Nearly, 14,000 MTNL employees have opted for the VRS scheme. It is expected that the VRS scheme opted by MTNL will reduce the amount of Wage bill, which will reduce the financial burden from the company. As per the reports, the company has already crossed the expected entries for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), and more employees are planning to opt for VRS.

