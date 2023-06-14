JioCinema, a prominent digital streaming platform, has made an exciting announcement today regarding its latest acquisition. The platform has obtained the digital rights to live-stream India's highly anticipated Tour of West Indies 2023, featuring a month-long series comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

The bilateral tour, encompassing all three formats of the game, is scheduled to commence on July 12, with the first Test taking place in Dominica, followed by the second Test in Trinidad. Notably, this Test series will mark the beginning of India's World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The action-packed tour will further continue with a 3-match ODI series commencing on July 27 in Barbados and Trinidad. Lastly, the thrilling five-match T20I competition will kick off in Trinidad on August 3, followed by two matches in Guyana and the final two fixtures in Florida, USA.

JioCinema to Offer Streaming for Free

Building on its remarkable success and unprecedented levels of engagement, viewership, and concurrency during the TATA IPL 2023, JioCinema is all set to offer fans their favourite sport in an unparalleled presentation, and that too, free of cost. In a pioneering move, JioCinema will present the limited-overs action in seven languages, namely English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, making it the first bilateral series to be presented in such a diverse linguistic offering.

The grand success of the TATA IPL 2023 has solidified JioCinema's position as a global digital powerhouse. During the gripping TATA IPL Finals, JioCinema witnessed an astonishing milestone, becoming the most-watched digital event worldwide. With over 12 crore unique viewers tuning in, the excitement surrounding the TATA IPL 2023 reached new heights. The Final match witnessed another historic moment as JioCinema set a new world record with a staggering 3.21 crore concurrent viewers engrossed in the thrilling clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings.

As JioCinema prepares to captivate cricket enthusiasts once again with its extensive coverage of India's Tour of West Indies 2023, viewers can expect a world-class streaming experience.