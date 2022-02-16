Jio, BSNL, Airtel, ACT Entry Level Broadband Plans Compared

If you are in the market for a first-time broadband connection and are looking for affordable plans, several internet service providers (ISPs) in the country offer entry-level broadband plans that might suit your need. These plans are also suitable for individual users, small households and even those who want to switch to an affordable option. However, it might be a little confusing while choosing a service provider as there are multiple ISPs that offer affordable broadband plans. In this article, we have compared the entry-level broadband plans offered by multiple leading ISPs in the country along with the pack details for users to make a well-informed choice.

Jio

Jio is one of the country’s leading ISP that offers broadband plans with up to 1 Gbps. However, the most affordable option from the company offers connectivity with 30 Mbps speed. JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. This is one of the best budget plans as users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is exclusive of GST.

BSNL

The most affordable option from the state-owned operator BSNL used to be the ‘Fibre Basic’ plan which offers an internet speed of 30 Mbps at a cost of Rs 449. The mentioned price is exclusive of GST and the plan comes with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. However, the telco has recently introduced a new broadband plan called “Fiber Entry”. Using its Bharat Fiber connection, the telco offers a Fiber Entry plan which provides 20 Mbps speed at a cost of Rs 329 per month. The data limit on the plan is 1000GB beyond which the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. This plan makes BSNL the only operator which offers 20 Mbps of internet speed.

Airtel Broadband

Airtel is one of the most popular brands when it comes to the list of ISPs in India. Airtel with its Xstream Fiber connection offers one of the fastest broadband connections and the entry-level pack from the ISP is the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. The entry-level plan from Airtel offers a little higher speed at a little higher price tag than others.

ACT’s Affordable Offer

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. The entry-level plan from ACT is suitable for users who are looking to invest in the long-term as it costs slightly less than that of Airtel with the same connectivity speed if opted for six months.