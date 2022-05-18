Jio, Airtel and Vi: The Most High-End Long-Term Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

All three private telecom operators in the country have been bundling Disney+ Hotstar OTT subscriptions with a number of prepaid plans for a while now and have been adding more to their portfolio. Disney+ Hotstar is one of the leading OTT platforms and has witnessed a huge surge in demand in the last few years. These prepaid plans come with different benefits and different validities. In this article, we are going to take a look at the most high-end and long-term Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vi along with pack details.

Reliance Jio 3GB/Day Plan

When it comes to the most expensive prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the leading telecom operator in the country offers a yearlong plan. Jio provides a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 4,199 that offers 3GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth 1499 at no extra cost. The plan also comes with access to a few Jio applications such as Jio Cinema and Jio TV.

Airtel’s 2.5GB/Day Plan

Similar to Jio, the most expensive plan from Airtel with bundled Disney+ Hotstar is a yearlong plan, however, the details are distinct. Airtel provides a prepaid plan at a cost of Rs 3,359 that offers 2.5GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan comes with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs 499 with which users can enjoy live sports, movies, Hotstar Specials and more. The plan also offers access to a free trial of the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music Premium and a few other apps.

Vodafone Idea or Vi – 2GB/Day Pack

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers only a limited number of Disney+ Hotstar Plans and the most expensive one from the telco is also a long-term plan. Vi offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 3,099 that provides 2GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day along with 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

However, when it comes to additional benefits, the telco provides quite unique offers. With the “Binge All Night” benefit, users can binge through the internet with no limits during the time period of 12 midnight to 6 am. Additionally, Vi offers a “Weekend Roll Over” feature using which users can carry forward the unused daily data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, Vi also offers up to 2GB of additional backup data every month which comes at no cost. When it comes to the entertainment part, users get access to Vi Movies and TV with this plan through which they can enjoy unlimited movies, music, live TV and much more on the app.