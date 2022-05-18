5G in India: Telcos Likely to be Unhappy Looking at DCC Standing

The telecom operators are likely to be unhappy after hearing the stance of the Digital Communications Commission (DCC). The DCC, an inter-ministerial panel with the telecom secretary as its chairman, has backed the recommendations provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions.

The body has said that airwaves in the 27.5 GHz to 28.5 GHz should be reserved for the satellite broadband service providers. In addition to this, the body has backed the spectrum allocation for 20 years instead of 30 years, reports ET Telecom.

Cabinet Decision Will Finalise What Will Happen

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will now look for the approval of the Cabinet for the 5G spectrum recommendations. The Cabinet’s call on things will finalise how the spectrum auctions will take place.

Since DCC has backed the recommendations from the regulator, it is highly unlikely that the Cabinet has any problems with it either. The pricing recommendations from TRAI weren’t satisfactory for the telecom players. In addition to this, the telecom operators are likely going to miss out on the spectrum in the 27.5 GHz to 28.5 GHz as it would be reserved for the satcom (satellite communications) players.

The Cabinet’s decision is likely to come within a week worth of time. Post that, the DoT will move fast toward releasing notice inviting applications (NIA) for the spectrum auction. The government is currently speeding things up so that the spectrum auction can take place as fast as possible to ensure a 5G call can be made by August 15, 2022.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) wants the authorities to expedite the process so that the 5G networks can be launched by August 15, an auspicious day for the country. The spectrum auction is most likely to happen in July or June at the earliest so that an August or September launch is possible.