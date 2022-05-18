OnePlus Nord 2T New Images and Detailed Specs Revealed Just Before Launch

The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is all set to introduce its OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone in India as well as in Europe on May 19. The device has been in the rumour mill for quite some time and now just ahead of the launch, a new report has revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Nord series handset along with images and pricing. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far regarding the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Specs

OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to launch with a 6.43-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution which was also available in the previous version. The device has an AMOLED display and comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen housing the selfie camera. The display of the device supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The display screen also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The processor is built on the 6nm process and Nord 2T will be the first smartphone to feature in India. The processor on the device will be coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset will operate on Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12 on top.

Talking about the camera specifications Nord 2T could come featuring a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor with support for OIS. The secondary cameras include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The front of the smartphone will come with a 32MP selfie camera. The device will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 2T Price

The price for OnePlus Nord 2T in European markets has been revealed by a report. It is expected that the company will launch the device for 399 euros in Europe which is roughly about Rs 32,500, however, nothing has been confirmed regarding the Indian pricing of the smartphone. Moreover, the brand will also launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds in Europe on May 19 which have already been introduced in India.