Realme Narzo 50 5G Series Arriving Today – Here’s What to Expect

Realme is all set to launch its Realme Narzo 50 5G series of smartphones in India today. The Narzo 50 5G series will consist of two smartphones Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 5G Pro. The Narzo 50 5G will be a significantly enhanced version of the vanilla Narzo 50. One of the two devices in the series will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset which the company claims makes it apt for gamers. Let’s take a look at further details of the Narzo 50 5G series launching in India today.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series Specs

As mentioned above, Realme has already officially confirmed that there will be a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset in one of its Narzo 50 5G series handsets. Apart from this, a listing on the e-commerce platform Amazon has confirmed the presence of a liquid cooling system. Nothing else has been confirmed as of yet but it was recently revealed that Narzo 50 Pro 5G will come with 4GB and 6GB RAM options and both variants will have 128GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, it is speculated that Realme Narzo 50 5G will actually be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is expected that the handset will feature a 6.58-inch FullHD AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to operate on Android 12 with the company’s Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

Realme Narzo 50 5G could feature a 13MP main sensor on the back along with a 2MP depth sensor while nothing is known about the front camera as of yet. Realme Narzo 50 5G will be backed by a 4800mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and the supported charger is likely to be bundled with the phone.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Series Price

Realme Narzo 50 5G series is expected to be priced comparatively higher than the other models in the Narzo series given the fact that it comes with better upgrades and specifications. Realme is yet to share particulars about the pricing of the devices. Realme will hold an online event to launch the Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo Pro 5G at 12.30 pm on May 18.